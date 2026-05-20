Is WhatsApp Web down? Users redirected to Facebook amid passkey scan issues; how to fix

Users of WhatsApp's web app, which opens on browsers, reported facing an error with the application on Tuesday afternoon. A teenager poses for a photo while holding a smartphone in front of a Whatsapp logo. (Representational) (REUTERS) Many complained that they were redirected to the login page of Facebook, another of WhatsApp's parent company, Meta's platform, as they scanned their passkey via the mobile app to log into WhatsApp web. Hundreds of users also reported the outage on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' data. "WhatsApp Down. When I'm trying to open WhatsApp Web, it shows the Facebook login page," one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the issue.

Along with users in the US, WhatsApp users around the world faced outages. Asian Countries like Malaysia and Singapore also reported significant outages. In the US, more than 200 people reported issues with WhatsApp Web on DownDetector. The reports came in under WhatsApp, which included both the mobile app and the browser app. Also read: Middletown shooting update: Shelter-in-place ordered in parts of Connecticut city; first details on suspect As of now, WhatsApp has not issued a statement. However, given the outpouring of outage on social media, it was clear that a significant number of people faced the issue.

More than 200 users reported issues with WhatsApp Web. (Down Detector)

48% of the reported issues was with the website, 21% wit the app and 19% with the logging in, DownDetector showed. Users Vent Frustration “Can someone please explain me why the F*** does Meta ask for me to login with f****** facebook to access whatsapp web? I don't even have a s***** facebook account,” one angry user wrote.

“Please, just to be safe, do not log into your Facebook account via WhatsApp Web. Kaspersky detects networks attempting to intercept data when you access WhatsApp Web!!” wrote one concerned user.

“Meta started forcing employees to use their own LLM Muse Spark and whatsapp web now opens up facebook LOL,” joked one.

“Whatsapp Web now redirects to Facebook log-in page I don't want to mix whatever shit Mark Zuckerberg likes to track and spy my ass on his apps The lack of proper separation between it's products is a lack of respect for it's users,” added one.

“Did the employee in charge of Whatsapp web delete the whole thing? Why does mine show facebook?” said one confused user.