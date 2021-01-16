IND USA
Facebook blocks creation of events near DC, state Capitols

The social media giant will also restrict some features for US users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:40 AM IST
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone.(Reuters/ File photo)

Facebook will block the creation of new events happening close to the White House, the US Capitol building and any state capitol buildings through Joe Biden’s inauguration, the company said in a blog post.

The social media giant will also restrict some features for US users based on signals like repeatedly violating the company’s policies.

Andy Stone, Facebook’s policy communications manager, also made the announcement on Twitter.

The company said earlier this week it was removing content with the phrase “stop the steal” across its platforms.

