e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Facebook employees sign letter opposing political ads policy

The employee letter follows widespread criticism of Facebook’s ad policy, including from Sen. Elizabeth Warren , a leading Democratic presidential candidate.

world Updated: Oct 29, 2019 05:58 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
San Francisco
Facebook spokeswoman Bertie Thomson says the company appreciates its employees voicing their concerns but the company “remains committed to not censoring political speech.”
Facebook spokeswoman Bertie Thomson says the company appreciates its employees voicing their concerns but the company “remains committed to not censoring political speech.”(Bloomberg photo)
         

Hundreds of Facebook employees have signed a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives saying they oppose the social network’s policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements.

The New York Times reported Monday that more than 250 workers have signed the letter urging Facebook leaders to change the policy that they say is a “threat to what FB stands for.” While that’s a small fraction of Facebook’s workforce of more than 35,000, it’s a rare showing of employee dissent generally more typical of Google and Amazon.

Facebook spokeswoman Bertie Thomson says the company appreciates its employees voicing their concerns but the company “remains committed to not censoring political speech.”

The employee letter follows widespread criticism of Facebook’s ad policy, including from Sen. Elizabeth Warren , a leading Democratic presidential candidate.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 05:58 IST

tags
top news
After 3 days of rescue ops, Tamil Nadu toddler stuck in borewell found dead
After 3 days of rescue ops, Tamil Nadu toddler stuck in borewell found dead
EU group in Valley today to assess situation on ground
EU group in Valley today to assess situation on ground
Strategic partnership, trade top PM’s agenda in Saudi Arabia
Strategic partnership, trade top PM’s agenda in Saudi Arabia
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
Free bus ride for women from today, additional marshals for safer travel
Free bus ride for women from today, additional marshals for safer travel
Donald Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid
Donald Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News