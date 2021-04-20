Home / World News / Facebook Messenger users hit by scammers in over 80 countries: Report
world news

Facebook Messenger users hit by scammers in over 80 countries: Report

According to the intelligence company, scammers used official Facebook logos and shortened link names that resembled the real ones.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:07 PM IST
The cyber intelligence company has discovered about 1,000 fake Facebook accounts distributing links to an allegedly updated version of Facebook Messenger.(AP File Photo)

Group-IB, a global threat hunting and adversary-centric cyber intelligence company have detected a large-scale scam campaign targeting Facebook Messenger users all over the world.

Group-IB Digital Risk Protection (DRP) analysts have found evidence proving that users in over 80 countries in Europe, Asia, the MEA region, North and South America might have been affected, the company said in a release. "By distributing ads promoting an allegedly updated version of Facebook Messenger, cybercriminals harvested users' login credentials," the company said.

The cyber intelligence company has discovered about 1,000 fake Facebook accounts distributing links to an allegedly updated version of Facebook Messenger. Users who followed the link would then be redirected to a fake Facebook Messenger website with a login form, through which cyber criminals harvested users' credentials.

According to the intelligence company, scammers used official Facebook logos and shortened link names that resembled the real ones. Group-IB said that the social media giant itself has nothing to do with the scheme.

The scale of the scam has grown substantially over the past several months, the company noted. As of April, investigative team found 5,600 Facebook posts inviting users to install the fake "latest Messenger update," Sputnik reported.

Group-IB's DRP analysts have found scam ads targeted at users in at least 84 countries worldwide, including Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Africa.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tokyo to ask Japanese govt to declare state of emergency due to Covid-19: Report

Russia will soon have over 120,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, Kyiv says

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine supply issues outside India resolved: UNICEF

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Users who fell victim to this scheme risk leaking their personal data and have their account hijacked, the company said.

"Scammers, in turn, are likely to use the compromised account to either blackmail the victim, pushing them to pay a ransom to have access to their account restored, or further scale up the scheme using the Facebook profile to distribute scam ads," the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook inc. facebook messenger online scams
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP