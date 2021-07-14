Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Facebook rolls out ‘expert’ feature for knowledgeable members of groups
world news

Facebook rolls out ‘expert’ feature for knowledgeable members of groups

Facebook is starting the test by giving some people in fitness and gaming the option to identify specific topics they’re knowledgeable about.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Facebook has not specified whether there will be any kind of vetting process for appointing experts.(Facebook)

Facebook is rolling out a new feature to let subject matter experts stand out in groups run by millions of admins and moderators around the world. The social media giant on Tuesday announced a new way to spotlight subject matter experts in Facebook groups. The group admins will be able to recognise knowledgeable members in their group by designating them as “group experts.”

“Admins now have the ability to select specific members in their communities who stand out, empowering them to play a more meaningful role,” Facebook executive Maria Smith wrote in a blog post.

“[A]dmins can collaborate with group experts to host Q&As, share perspectives on a topic and respond to questions,” she added.

The group admins can invite any member to take the expert badge but the member will have the option to accept or reject the expert invitation. In case they accept the role, the group experts will receive a badge next to their names in the group, making it “easier for group members to spot informative posts and comments from designated experts.”

Facebook has not specified whether there will be any kind of vetting process for appointing experts, indicating that any member of the group can be appointed as a subject matter expert. The new ‘expert’ feature without vetting process has raised concern about possible misuse by groups to further spread misinformation. However, a Facebook spokesperson has said that function was a “limited test” available to select groups initially, BBC reported.

Smith said that Facebook is starting the test by giving some people in fitness and gaming the option to identify specific topics they’re knowledgeable about. Facebook group admins can then search for those specific topics, say yoga, and discover relevant people who are not yet members and invite them to join as group experts.

“To make it easier for experts to engage with their followers, we’re introducing automatic invites, which allows them to invite their recently engaged Page followers to join groups they’ve created,” wrote Smith, VP of Communities for Facebook App.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook inc.
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP