Facebook to allow users, pages to turn off comment. Here’s how you can use the feature

Facebook on Wednesday announced that it will allow users more control over what they share to News Feed by managing who can comment on their public posts. The social media giant said in a blog post that the new feature is aimed at limiting potentially unwanted interactions by giving users the option to adjust the commenting audience and further controlling how they want to invite conversation onto their public posts.

The feature will be available for public figures, creators or brands to let them choose the commenting audience on their public posts. Facebook said that the control option is aimed at helping users feel safe and engage in more meaningful conversations with their community.

“This new tool is the latest example of how we’re helping you control and curate your News Feed to best reflect who you are as your interests and priorities evolve,” the company said.

Here’s how you can adjust comment control on an individual public post on Facebook:

Step 1: Open the Facebook app and go to the public post on your profile that you want to adjust for commenting audience

Step 2: Click on the three-dot menu in the top right of the post

Step 3: Select the “Who can comment on your post?” option

Step 4: Select from ‘Public’, ‘Friends’, or ‘Profile and Pages you mention’

Facebook said that the control option is aimed at helping users feel safe and engage in more meaningful conversations with their community. (Facebook)

A similar feature was gradually introduced by Twitter for its users across the world to let them decide on the participants in a conversation. However, users restricted from replying to a tweet were allowed to quote-tweet, paired with an easier way to see quote-tweets, after concerns were raised about the misuse of the feature in spreading fake news.

Facebook will also offer a Feed Filter Bar, a new menu at the top of News Feed, that would allow users to switch between an algorithmically-ranked News Feed and a feed sorted chronologically. The changes were announced by Facebook amid the company’s criticism for allegedly amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally across its platforms.