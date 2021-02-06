Home / World News / Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media
Myanmar's new military junta had ordered the blockage of Facebook and other social media platforms in recent days, but internet access was cut altogether on Saturday.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
A crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday on February 6, 2021. (AP)

(Reuters) - Facebook is extremely concerned about orders to shut down internet access in Myanmar and called on authorities to unblock access to social media services, an official from the social media company said on Saturday.

"We are extremely concerned by orders to shut down the internet in Myanmar," said Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director of public policy, APAC emerging countries. "We strongly urge the authorities to order the unblocking of all social media services."

