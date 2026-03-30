Fake Cops, Fake Judges: The Hollywood-Style Scam Poised to Go Global

Last Christmas Eve, a 77-year-old woman in New Delhi got an unexpected call from what she thought was the police. Contacting her by WhatsApp video, the team of uniformed cops inside a police station said she was under arrest on suspicion of money laundering. A still from a video provided by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner shows a man impersonating an Indian police officer attempting to scam someone over a video call. A few days later, she attended a virtual hearing before a Supreme Court judge, seated in his book-lined chamber. It was all fake—elaborate stage sets designed to steal her money. Authorities worry similar scams could be coming soon to other countries, including the U.S. In this case, the counterfeit cops instructed Dr. Indra Taneja, a retired pediatrician, to keep her phone and laptop cameras on nearly all the time, so they could monitor her every move. She was in danger, they said, from criminals who wanted to silence her testimony. The actors said authorities needed to verify that all her assets were clean. So over 16 days, she transferred $1.6 million out of her accounts. Then the phony officers vanished—along with her money. “It was so convincing,” said Taneja, a former assistant professor at Rutgers University’s medical school. “They did it so fast.”

Indra Taneja

Hollywood lessons Her experience shows how digital scams are evolving as authorities struggle to stop them. The Indian scam, now common across the country, involves Hollywood-level production that mimics the machinery of the state, tricking people with fake police stations and courtrooms. Victims are told they are under “digital arrest” for crimes such as money laundering or drug trafficking, and ordered to remain on camera for days or weeks while investigators supposedly verify their assets. The scams have started appearing in U.S. immigrant communities, experts say, though they haven’t spread widely in Western countries, in part because of a shortage of scammers proficient in American or other Western accents. Authorities say it is likely only a matter of time before they spread further. Stage sets modeled after the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and law enforcement agencies in the U.K. and Australia have been found inside scam centers in Cambodia, according to Jason Tower, a senior expert at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime. “It’s basically like a global supermarket of fake police stations,” he said of recent findings in abandoned scam compounds. “It’s just incredible in terms of the numbers and how specific they are.” The fake-police scam has ensnared tens of thousands of people in India, authorities say. They say the schemes prey on fear of the legal system and the social stigma that comes with being associated with criminal investigations, trapping even highly educated professionals. “This kind of sophistication is phenomenal,” said Pronab Mohanty, head of cybercrimes and narcotics for India’s Karnataka state police. “This is a whole different ballgame.” Familiar script From 2021 to 2025, Indians lost nearly $6 billion to digital arrest scams, according to Surya Kant, the chief justice of India’s Supreme Court. The country’s top court in February ordered banks and law enforcement agencies to step up investigations. Billboards and posters warning the public not to fall prey have appeared nationwide. The cons tend to follow a similar script. A scammer dressed in a police uniform, sitting in an office with the emblem of a law enforcement agency, calls the victim on WhatsApp. The fake cop switches on the video and begins hurling accusations of criminal activity. Soon comes a “digital arrest,” followed by strict rules: keep a video call running at all times or check in regularly. Under virtual house arrest, victims are pressured into transferring money for fines, bail payments or funds temporarily held for an official audit. Some victims have sold homes or liquidated retirement portfolios. One Bangalore-based technology executive was placed under fake digital arrest for a full year and bilked out of $3.4 million, police said. Scammers often do research to target the affluent and highly educated. Many victims are elderly. Frederick D’Sa, an 83-year-old retired Indian army colonel, said the Mumbai policewoman who he thought arrested him last October over WhatsApp for allegedly funding terrorists was entirely believable. She always appeared to call from a police station, dressed in a crisp khaki uniform and cap, he said. Sometimes a junior constable walked into the frame and saluted her.

Frederick D'Sa