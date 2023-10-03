Sam Bankman-Fried's trial begins today; a timeline of fallen crypto star's rise and fall

The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of a major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, begins on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in a story of rapid ascent and a dramatic fall from grace.

Sam Bankman-Fried's Ascent

Fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed cryptocurrency brokerage FTX, begins Tuesday with jury selection. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Once revered as a crypto visionary, Bankman-Fried, at just 31 years old, established himself as a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world. His net worth peaked to an astounding $26 billion after Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate transformed the FTX platform into the world's second-largest crypto exchange, propelling himself into the billionaire club.

He started the crypto exchange FTX and its associated hedge fund, Alameda Research and when no one understood cryptocurrency Bankman-Fried wooed private investors and lawmakers towards, calling it safer and more risk-averse than those that had preceded it. With FTX boom Bankman-Fried’s profile also rose.

A the peak of his career Bankman-Fried was seen rubbing elbows with the who's who of US and British political circle and likes of Tony Blair and Bill Clinton. He donated over $40m into 2022 campaign contributions, with most going to Democrats and related committees. However, according to CBS news, Bankman-Fried also made substantial ‘dark’ donations to Republican candidates and even speculated that he might be the second or third biggest.

FTX garnered widespread recognition through a dynamic marketing campaign, featuring high-profile partnerships with celebrities like supermodel Gisele Bundchen and NBA star Stephen Curry. Notably, the exchange even secured naming rights for the Miami Heat's arena.

Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall

But then what happened?

Bankman-Fried's rapid rise was followed by an abrupt and disgraceful fall. Trouble surfaced when allegations emerged of questionable ties between FTX and Alameda Research, the exchange's crypto-focused investment arm. These revelations triggered a cascade of events that led to the flight of major investors, pushing FTX toward bankruptcy.

When the dust settled, approximately $8.7 billion remained unaccounted for, according to the receiver overseeing the liquidation process.

Federal prosecutor Damian Williams leveled a litany of charges against Bankman-Fried and his associates, including allegations of diverting funds from FTX clients to support Alameda Research, wire fraud, securities and commodities fraud, and money laundering. The prosecutor suggested that the number of victims of these actions could exceed one million.

Sam Bankman-Fried's Legal Battles and Witness Intimidation

Bankman-Fried's legal woes intensified when he was extradited from the Bahamas to face charges in the United States. Initially released on a $250 million bail and placed under house arrest at his parents' Silicon Valley residence, the former CEO found himself back in custody after allegations of witness intimidation.

Prosecutors claimed that he communicated with journalists and provided documents to The New York Times in an attempt to influence the testimony of Caroline Ellison, his ex-girlfriend and a former executive at Alameda. Ellison, along with three other former executives, has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with authorities, potentially posing a significant challenge to Bankman-Fried's defense strategy.

Bankman-Fried Trial Ahead

As the trial unfolds, Bankman-Fried is expected to address management errors but deny any wrongdoing, shifting blame toward Ellison. The case not only stands as a significant test of his legal defense but also serves as a cautionary tale in the cryptocurrency industry, raising questions about regulation and oversight.

This trial has the potential to determine whether Sam Bankman-Fried will be remembered alongside notable figures like Bernie Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes as one of the era's most prominent fraudsters or if there's more to this complex story than meets the eye.

