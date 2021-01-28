IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Families of Covid-19 victims in Wuhan say they are being silenced
In this file photo, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus from a residential building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A relative of a coronavirus victim in China is demanding to meet a visiting World Health Organization expert team, saying it should speak with affected families who allege they are being muffled by the Chinese government. (AP)
In this file photo, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus from a residential building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A relative of a coronavirus victim in China is demanding to meet a visiting World Health Organization expert team, saying it should speak with affected families who allege they are being muffled by the Chinese government. (AP)
world news

Families of Covid-19 victims in Wuhan say they are being silenced

  • Scores of relatives have banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from Wuhan officials who they blame for mishandling the outbreak that tore through the city one year ago.
READ FULL STORY
AFP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:31 AM IST

Relatives of Wuhan's coronavirus dead on Wednesday said Chinese authorities have deleted their social media group and are pressuring them to keep quiet while a World Health Organization team is in the city to investigate the pandemic's origins.

Scores of relatives have banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from Wuhan officials who they blame for mishandling the outbreak that tore through the city one year ago.

The effort has thus far been thwarted by official obstruction, monitoring of social media groups and intimidation, say next-of-kin.

But pressure has escalated in recent days, apparently to muzzle any criticism and avoid embarrassment during the highly sensitive WHO investigation.

A group on social media platform WeChat used by 80 to 100 family members over the past year was suddenly deleted without explanation about 10 days ago, said Zhang Hai, a group member and a vocal critic of the outbreak's handling.

"This shows that (Chinese authorities) are very nervous. They are afraid that these families will get in touch with the WHO experts," said Zhang, 51, whose father died early in the pandemic of suspected Covid-19.

The WHO experts arrived in Wuhan on January 14 and are due to emerge from a 14-day quarantine on Thursday.

"When the WHO arrived in Wuhan, (authorities) forcibly demolished (the group). As a result we have lost contact with many members," Zhang added.

Other next-of-kin confirmed the group's deletion. WeChat is operated by Chinese digital giant Tencent.

Popular platforms routinely censor content deemed objectionable by the government.

'Same old tune'

Relatives accuse the Wuhan and Hubei provincial governments of allowing Covid-19 to explode out of control by trying to conceal the outbreak when it first emerged in the city in December 2019, then failing to alert the public and bungling the response.

According to official Chinese figures, it killed nearly 3,900 in Wuhan, accounting for the vast majority of the 4,636 dead China has reported.

Many next-of-kin distrust those numbers, saying the scarcity of testing in the outbreak's chaotic early days meant many are likely to have died without being confirmed as having the disease.

More than two million people have died so far globally.

While China has broadly controlled the pandemic on its soil, it has frustrated independent attempts to trace its origins.

Instead, it has sought to deflect blame for the horrific worldwide human and economic toll by suggesting, without proof, that it emerged elsewhere.

A team of WHO virus experts were finally allowed into Wuhan a fortnight ago.

Their highly watched probe into the virus origins is due to start on Thursday, under tight security.

Another family member, a retiree who says her adult daughter died of the virus last January, told AFP she was summoned last week by authorities and warned not to "speak to media or be used by others".

Authorities came to her door on Tuesday "and sang the same old tune and gave me 5,000 yuan ($775) in a 'condolence payment'", she added, requesting anonymity.

Official obstruction

The Communist Party government smothers anything that reflects its governance in a poor light, and the early days of the outbreak remain among the most sensitive topics in China today.

Several Wuhan relatives have tried to file lawsuits seeking compensation and punishment of officials, but say courts have refused to accept them.

The Wuhan government has repeatedly failed to reply to AFP queries regarding the families and their demands.

Zhang called on the WHO experts to "bravely" meet with next-of-kin, saying the investigators are likely to be misled or obstructed by Chinese authorities.

He said the families' hard-earned knowledge of how the virus played out could aid the investigation, though he acknowledges such a meeting is highly unlikely.

The virus is believed to have emerged from bats and to have initially spread from a wet market in Wuhan where wild animals were sold as food.

But little else is known.

Another theory, amplified by former US President Donald Trump, is that it leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan where researchers were studying coronaviruses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus pandemic wuhan
app
Close
e-paper
In this file photo, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus from a residential building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A relative of a coronavirus victim in China is demanding to meet a visiting World Health Organization expert team, saying it should speak with affected families who allege they are being muffled by the Chinese government. (AP)
In this file photo, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus from a residential building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A relative of a coronavirus victim in China is demanding to meet a visiting World Health Organization expert team, saying it should speak with affected families who allege they are being muffled by the Chinese government. (AP)
world news

Families of Covid-19 victims in Wuhan say they are being silenced

AFP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:31 AM IST
  • Scores of relatives have banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from Wuhan officials who they blame for mishandling the outbreak that tore through the city one year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden administration has withdrawn Trump's order which was a part of his larger plan to reform the legal immigration sysstem to ensure Americans had the first shot at American jobs and not foreigners, under his overarching “Buy American, Hire American” policy.(Bloomberg)
Biden administration has withdrawn Trump's order which was a part of his larger plan to reform the legal immigration sysstem to ensure Americans had the first shot at American jobs and not foreigners, under his overarching “Buy American, Hire American” policy.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden admin to let H-1B spouses work

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 AM IST
  • The reversal comes as a huge relief for a community that had lived with mounting uncertainty after former President Donald Trump’s administration sought to take away their work authorisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt Gen (retired) Asad Durrani's petition is expected to be heard again by the high court in the second week of February. (TWITTER).
Lt Gen (retired) Asad Durrani's petition is expected to be heard again by the high court in the second week of February. (TWITTER).
world news

Former ISI chief Asad Durrani in touch with RAW since 2008: Pakistan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • Durrani has faced problems from Pakistan’s military establishment since he co-authored the book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace with former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and the US highlighted the need to collectively address challenges in the post-Covid-19 era and also agreed to work closely on key issues such as counter-terrorism and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (REUTERS PHOTO).
India and the US highlighted the need to collectively address challenges in the post-Covid-19 era and also agreed to work closely on key issues such as counter-terrorism and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (REUTERS PHOTO).
world news

US leaders dial Indian counterparts; talk cooperation in defence, Indo-Pacific

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • In an introductory telephone call from US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin to Rajnath Singh, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and the strategic partnership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil had the most deforestation, accounting for 61% of the hotspots in the Amazon overall.(Reuters file photo)
Brazil had the most deforestation, accounting for 61% of the hotspots in the Amazon overall.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Deforestation soars in Amazon forest in 2020, analysis finds

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:03 PM IST
  • A first look at deforestation in the full year of 2020 shows that roughly 21,000 square kilometers (8,108 square miles) of old-growth forest was cut or burned down, about the size of New Jersey, the US-based non-profit group found in its analysis of satellite data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) for U.S. President Joe Biden, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) for U.S. President Joe Biden, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden’s UN nominee urged to counter China, defend 2019 speech

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Thomas-Greenfield, who would be one of the highest-ranking Black officials in Biden’s administration, plans to emphasize “old-fashioned, people-to-people diplomacy” while calling for making the UN more accountable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
world news

US issues terror alert over anti-govt extremists, urges to avoid large crowds

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The department of homeland security issued a national terrorism advisory system bulletin due to a heightened threat environment across the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People with masks against COVID-19 travel by rikshaw (tok tok) in Karachi, Pakistan January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files(REUTERS)
People with masks against COVID-19 travel by rikshaw (tok tok) in Karachi, Pakistan January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan unveils plan to administer Covid-19 vaccine across country

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The plan was unveiled at a meeting of the top body in Islamabad chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The graffiti found Wednesday included the message “Uighur Lives Matter” and appeared aimed at calling attention to China's treatment of mostly Muslim Uighurs (Twitter)
The graffiti found Wednesday included the message “Uighur Lives Matter” and appeared aimed at calling attention to China's treatment of mostly Muslim Uighurs (Twitter)
world news

French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:28 PM IST
  • The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with the names of tens of thousands of French victims of the Holocaust. The embassy expressed “horror and anger” at the vandalism “on such a symbolic day.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on January 26. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on January 26. (Reuters)
world news

Biden admin scraps Trump-era rule ending work permit for some H-1B spouses

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The reversal comes as a huge relief for many Indians who had lived with mounting uncertainty as former President Donald Trump’s administration had sought to take away work their work authorisation as part of a larger effort to protect American jobs for Americans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas US.(Reuters)
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas US.(Reuters)
world news

Oil slips as Covid-19, demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:24 PM IST
"Oil continues consolidating," said Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA. "The Saudi Arabian cuts, OPEC+ compliance above 85% and an insatiable demand from Asia means that oil has seen its cyclical lows for 2021."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A federal grand jury has charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(AP)
A federal grand jury has charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(AP)
world news

Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:17 PM IST
The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company employs 400 people but did not elaborate on how many were evacuated Wednesday. REUTERS/Phil Noble(REUTERS)
The company employs 400 people but did not elaborate on how many were evacuated Wednesday. REUTERS/Phil Noble(REUTERS)
world news

UK plant producing Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine evacuated

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • The UK arm of Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Wockhardt, which is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in north Wales, said it notified authorities after receiving the package on Wednesday morning. The company had recently hosted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korean President Moon Jae-in(AP)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in(AP)
world news

South Korea sees one of strongest recoveries among major economies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:37 PM IST
South Korea ended the pandemic year of 2020 with a 1% contraction in gross domestic product, likely to be the smallest among OECD members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representations of virtual currency bitcoin(Reuters)
Representations of virtual currency bitcoin(Reuters)
world news

South Africa cracks down on Bitcoin after alleged ponzi scheme

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:33 PM IST
South Africa’s finance-industry regulator wants more power to prosecute perpetrators of fraud and oversee dealing in cryptocurrencies after the collapse of a Bitcoin trader, alleged to be the country’s largest Ponzi scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP