‘Fauda’ actor Idan Amedi seriously injured fighting Hamas in Gaza: What we know
Israel-Hamas war: Idan Amedi played a soldier in an Israel Defence Forces unit that operates in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in Fauda.
Idan Amedi, an actor-singer who was part of Netflix series “Fauda”, was reportedly seriously injured while fighting as an Israel Defence Forces reservist against Hamas militants in Gaza Strip's Khan Younis on Monday. Idan Amedi was airlifted to a hospital on Monday, where he was receiving treatment, The Times of Israel reported.
The report also cited Idan Amedi’s father who confirmed the injury. The star actor’s cousin Ayelet also wrote about the injury on social media platform Instagram and appealed to the people to pray for his recovery.
Informing about his injury, Israeli diplomat Avia Levi wrote on social media X (formally Twitter), “Idan Amedi, one of Fauda's actors, has been seriously injured in a battle in Gaza. We pray and pray for your speedy recovery."
What do we know about Idan Amedi?
- Idan Amedi played a soldier in an Israel Defence Forces unit that operates in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in Fauda.
- The 35-year-old star was born and brought up in Jerusalem, to Kurdish immigrants. Proud of his heritage, Amedi always ends his concerts with a song in Kurdish.
- Amedi is currently serving as a real-life IDF reservist in the Combat Engineering Corps.
- The actor was taken to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan around 4pm on Monday and underwent urgent, serious and lengthy surgery, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media.
- In a video posted recently, Amedi recorded from amid the fighting in Gaza. “After 90 days of fighting, we are continuing to destroy the short-range missile sites, the launch sites, and the command facilities of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the actor said in the video.
- On October 12, amid a call-up of over three lakh reservists — days after Hamas-led militants in Gaza stormed the border with Israel, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping another 240, Amedi, wearing military fatigues, said: “This isn’t a scene from Fauda, it’s real life.” “We are here to protect our children, our families and our homes, and I want to promise you that we won’t surrender until we win,” the actor-singer said in the video.
- Fauda makers Lior Raz, who also played officer Doron Kabilio, and Avi Issacharoff praised Amedi for his courage and sacrifice in their point social media post. “You all have already heard, so just to say in my name and in the name [of Lior Raz] that Idan Amedi is a real hero and from the first day of the war he decided to put everything aside and go out to fight. First in the north and then in the south. We pray for his speedy recovery and are sure he will be fine,” Issacharoff wrote on X on behalf of Raz.
- One of Amedi's best-known songs, titled 'Warrior’s Pain', describes the post-traumatic experience of a soldier coming back from war.
- Amedi, the father of two, has already performed his mandatory military service in the IDF Combat Engineering Corps’ 603rd Battalion between 2006 and 2009.