‘Fauda’ actor Idan Amedi seriously injured fighting Hamas in Gaza: What we know

Idan Amedi, an actor-singer who was part of Netflix series “Fauda”, was reportedly seriously injured while fighting as an Israel Defence Forces reservist against Hamas militants in Gaza Strip's Khan Younis on Monday. Idan Amedi was airlifted to a hospital on Monday, where he was receiving treatment, The Times of Israel reported. Idan Amedi (right) acted in Netflix series “Fauda”,

The report also cited Idan Amedi’s father who confirmed the injury. The star actor’s cousin Ayelet also wrote about the injury on social media platform Instagram and appealed to the people to pray for his recovery.

Informing about his injury, Israeli diplomat Avia Levi wrote on social media X (formally Twitter), “Idan Amedi, one of Fauda's actors, has been seriously injured in a battle in Gaza. We pray and pray for your speedy recovery."

What do we know about Idan Amedi?