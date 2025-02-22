Menu Explore
Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI director Kash Patel takes oath in girlfriend's presence

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2025 09:59 AM IST

Alexis Wilkins, a country singer and press secretary for Republican Abraham Hamade, gained popularity through her contributions to conservative media. 

Kash Patel, born to Gujarati parents in New York in 1980, was sworn in as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday, in the presence of his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins and his family.

Alexis Wilkins (middle) accompanied her boyfriend and new FBI director Kash Patel to his swearing-in ceremony on Friday. (Reuters)
Following his confirmation by the US Senate with a close vote of 51 for and 49 against him, Kash Patel was administered the oath of office by US Attorney General Pam Bondi at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

After drawing attention at his confirmation hearing, Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, a country singer and Republican press secretary, caught the eye once again at this swearing-in ceremony.

ALSO READ | Kash Patel sworn in as 9th FBI director, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita | Watch

Clad in an all-white formal dress, Wilkins stood beside Patel with a sense of pride on her face. She also shared a video of the oath ceremony on her X account.

Who is Alexis Wilkins?

Alexis Wilkins is a renowned country singer, writer and commentator. She serves as the press secretary for Republican representative Abraham Hamade and is also a contributor at 'PragerU', a platform that creates educational content promoting American values.

Wilkins had also accompanied Kash Patel for a confirmation gathering earlier this month.

Wilkins, primarily raised in Arkansas, has spent her early years in England and Switzerland. In her musical career, she has also been known for her opening acts for Sara Evans and Lee Greenwood of God Bless the USA.

With her position for the Republican Representative on Capitol Hill and contribution to conservative political circuit, Wilkins has gained quite the popularity.

Alexis Wilkins also hosts a podcast titled 'Between the Headlines' on Rumble.

Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins reportedly first met at a conservative ReAwaken American even in October 2022 and started dating each other in January 2023.

Patel and Wilkins, who now have been together for over two years, are committed to continuing their relationship.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
See More
