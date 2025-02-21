Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Kash Patel, the new FBI director? His India connection explained

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2025 06:45 AM IST

US President Donald Trump confirmed Kash Patel as the FBI's ninth director after a narrow Senate vote of 51-49. Patel aims to make the FBI more transparent.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday officially signed the commission to confirm Indian-origin Kash Patel as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Kash Patel was confirmed to be the director of the FBI following a close vote in the US Senate, with 51 votes in his favour and 49 votes against him.

Kash Patel was confirmed to be the director of the FBI (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
Kash Patel was confirmed to be the director of the FBI (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)

Also Read: US Senate confirms Kash Patel as Donald Trump's FBI chief amid tight vote

Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joined all 47 Democrats in voting no on Kash Patel’s nomination.

After his nomination, Kash Patel had vowed that he would lead the FBI to investigate US President Donald Trump's political enemies. After his confirmation, Patel, a staunch Trump loyalist, also he would rebuild the agency into one that is “transparent, accountable, and committed to justice”.

Also Read: Kash Patel confirmed: Who are the GOP Senators who voted against Trump's Indian-American FBI pick?

In a post on X, the White House wrote, “Kash Patel's confirmation as FBI Director is a crucial step in executing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law.”

Patel also posted on X and said, "To those who seek to harm Americans--consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission First. America Always. Let's get to work.

Who is Kash Patel?

Kash Patel was born to Gujarati parents in New York on February 25, 1980, in Garden City, New York. He went on to graduate from the University of Richmond and later earned a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law.

Patel then began his career as a lawyer, working as a public defender where he handled multiple cases ranging from murder and narco-trafficking to complex financial crimes in jury trials in state and federal courts.

Born and raised in the US, Patel has often spoken about his Indian heritage and how it shaped his values and career.

Despite his strong ties to India through ancestry, his professional work has been primarily focused on US national security, intelligence, and law enforcement.

The 45-year-old lawyer of Indian origin has held several high-profile positions, including deputy assistant to the President and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC).

During this time, Patel was responsible for missions working towards “eliminating ISIS and Al-Qa’ida leadership such as al-Baghdadi and Qasem al-Rimi, and the safe repatriation of numerous American hostages,” says the US Defence Department.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On