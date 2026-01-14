FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter in classified documents probe, her devices seized

FBI agents searched the home of The Washington Post's reporter Hannah Natanson as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of sharing government secrets. The searches were conducted at Hannah Natanson's Virginia home no Wednesday. (AFP)

The searches were conducted at Natanson's Virginia home no Wednesday and her devices, including a phone and a watch were seized from her, the newspaper said.

The US authorities conducted the raid in connection with an investigation into a government contractor in Maryland who allegedly took home classified reports.

The contractor, Aurelio Perez-Lugones, was charged earlier this month with unlawful retention of national defense information, the daily added.

Natanson covers the Trump administration's transformation of the federal government. She recently published a piece describing how she gained hundreds of new sources, leading a colleague to call her “the federal government whisperer,” the report said.

The FBI and Justice Department officials have not issued any response over the raids.