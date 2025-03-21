FBI warns spring break travelers to stay alert after Sudiksha Konkani's disappearance

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Los Angeles has urged people travelling during their spring break to be vigilant of their surroundings and exercise caution. Joshua Riibe (R) was identified as a 'person of interest' as Sudiksha Konanki (L) was seen sharing her final moments with him on a Dominican beach before disappearance.(HT File)

The advisory comes amid the curious case of Sudiksha Konkani, a 20-year-old Indian student from the University of Pittsburgh who disappeared from the Dominican resort town of Punta Cana during her spring vacation earlier this month.

The agency is part of the investigations in which Konkani's parents have urged officials to declare her dead after initial suspicions on Konkani's friend from Iowa Joshua Ribe.

The FBI urged travellers to check the travel advisories of your intended destination which gives US citizens a timely, clear, and reliable information regarding security threats overseas.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge, Akil Davis said, “Whether it’s families looking to escape the final throes of winter or a college student seeking a brief respite from the rigors of academic life, know that the risks are there.”

“Maintain vigilance throughout your travels and be prepared to contact the nearest US Embassy or Consulate should the need arise,” he added.

The agency issued the following tips to help travellers who head to overseas destinations.

Establish points of contact for your family to reference in the event of an emergency.

Avoid traveling alone, especially after dark. Be conscious of your surroundings and avoid areas you believe may put your personal safety at risk.

Use only authorized taxis/shuttles. Passengers have been robbed or kidnapped when using taxis.

Avoid actions that are illegal, improper, or indiscreet. Avoid offers of sexual companionship; they may lead to a room raid, photography, and blackmail.

Evade criminals by being aware of your surroundings and alert to the possibility of surveillance. Take mental notes of anyone following you and promptly report it to the appropriate security officials.

Beware of new acquaintances who probe for information about you or who attempt to get you involved in what could become a compromising situation.

Read the full advisory here