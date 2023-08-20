Features of the $18 million mansion near Lake Tahoe where Joe Biden is vacationing

Joe Biden and family have started their weeklong vacation at a $18 million waterfront mansion near Lake Tahoe. The mansion belongs to billionaire Tom Steyer who is the co-founder of the Galvanize Climate Solutions investment fund.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Reno, Nev., for a vacation in the area. (AP)

On Friday, Biden arrived at the three-acre property which has a six-bedroom mansion. The president is expected to stay at the mansion with his family members- wife Jill Biden, first daughter Ashley Biden, granddaughters Maisy and Naomi and Naomi’s husband Peter Neal.

"The First Family is renting a private home for their stay in Lake Tahoe. The home belongs to Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor. The First Family is renting the home for fair market value,” read a statement from the White House.

According to a report by New York Post, Biden's son Hunter Biden and his family reached the mansion first. Hunter, his wife Melissa Cohen and their 3-year-old son Beau were awaiting the arrival of Biden and the rest of the family.

Features of the $18 million waterfront mansion

The mansion has six bedrooms. According to county records, Steyer bought the home for $15 million in 2017.

On real estate website Redfin, it is described as “one of Lake Tahoe’s finest lakefront properties and the pinnacle waterfront estate within the gated Glenbrook community.”

Describing the property, the website says “spectacular lakeside gazebo [that] rests between the park-like grounds and the calming shores of Glenbrook Bay.”

As per reports, Biden will take a break from the vacation on Monday and visit Hawaii where people are suffering in the aftermath of wildfires that wreaked havoc recently. More than 100 people have died in the horrific calamity which is the worst wildfire disaster in the United States in more than a century.

