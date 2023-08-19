Pennsylvania legislator G. Roni Green promises to introduce 4-day workweek bill, without deduction in worker's salary

Democratic Representative G. Roni Green has promised to introduce a bill aimed at bringing in 32-hour workweek rule or 4-day workweek rule, without any reduction in worker's salary. Green has submitted a co-sponsorship memorandum to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Representational Picture(Getty Images)

In her memorandum, she has promised to introduce the legislation, mandating businesses with more than 500 employees to reduce their work hours from existing 40 hours per week to 32 hours per week, without any reduction in the employees' salary. However, the legislation will not be applicable to local and mid-size businesses.

"This legislation would exclude local and mid-size businesses from the requirement allowing those companies to continue to work a 40-hour workweek," said Green in a memorandum.

Notably, the standard 40-hour workweek rule was established through the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. Green reasons that the 1938 law should be amended in the wake of today's work scenario.

"Today, most workers continue to work a standard 40-hour workweek, but society looks and operates differently than it once did in 1938," argued Green.

"Technological advancement alone have significantly increased the productivity of workers allowing more work to be accomplished in less time," she added.

To back the legislation, Green argued "research has shown that companies may be able to adopt a four-day workweek without losing worker productivity."

In her memorandum, Green emphasised the need of work life balance and highlighted that four-day workweek would help workers by giving them more time for rest and meeting family obligations. She highlighted that reduction in working hours per week, would in turn improve physical and mental health of workers.

Through her memorandum, Green has appealed to all the members of Pennsylvania House of Representatives to join her "in providing a modernized workweek for workers of large companies in Pennsylvania."