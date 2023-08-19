News / World News / Mexico-bound Southwest Airlines plane's engine catches fire, video goes viral

Mexico-bound Southwest Airlines plane's engine catches fire, video goes viral

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 19, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Alyssa Foster, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines informed that Flight 307 experienced "a mechanical issue" shortly after takeoff from Houston.

A Southwest Airlines engine caught fire while the flight was travelling from Houston in Texas to Cancun in Mexico on Tuesday. A passenger on the plane shot a video of the incident, in which flames can be seen coming out of the engine while the flight is mid air. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Screengrab of the video(X (Formerly Twitter))
Alyssa Foster, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines informed USA TODAY that Flight 307 experienced "a mechanical issue" shortly after takeoff from William P. Hobby Airport in Houston on Tuesday night.

Watch the video here:

Foster didn't share the exact reason behind the incident. The spokesperson informed that the flight then returned to William P. Hobby Airport and landed safely. The plane was taken out of service for review.

"We applaud the crew for their professionalism, and we appreciate our customers’ patience," said Foster.

Foster also informed that the Mexico-bound passengers were then taken to Cancun on a different plane, the same day at night.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
