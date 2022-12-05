Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'En Quarts!': Emmanuel Macron rejoices as France reaches FIFA quarter-finals

'En Quarts!': Emmanuel Macron rejoices as France reaches FIFA quarter-finals

world news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 01:35 PM IST

FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe netted two goals in the match bringing his tally of FIFA World Cup goals to 8.

FIFA World Cup: French President Emmanuel Macron is seen. (AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As France made its way to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after beating Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 match in Qatar, French president Emmanuel Macron celebrated the country's victory with a photo of strikers Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

“En quarts!” tweeted Emmanuel Macron which means in the quarter-finals.

Kylian Mbappe netted two goals in the match bringing his tally of FIFA World Cup goals to 8. Mbappe also leads the Golden Boot standings for the 2022 World Cup with five goals.

Read more: Elon Musk claims he faces ‘quite significant’ risk of being assassinated

“Ooo la la. Kylian Mbappe bangs it in for his 4th goal in the World Cup and he's now the tournament's top scorer,” former England striker and football pundit Gary Lineker tweeted.

Olivier Giroud scripted history by scoring his 52nd goal for the France national football team, beating Thierry Henry's record, giving his team a lead against Poland by scoring a goal just before half-time.

“Olivier has always been an important player. Even if four years ago with the title he didn't score - he was always important,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

France will now face England in the quarter-finals match on December 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
emmanuel macron fifa world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP