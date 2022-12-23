Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Finland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy

Published on Dec 23, 2022 07:28 PM IST

Finland's flag flutters in Helsinki, Finland.
Reuters |

Finland's Moscow embassy has asked Russia to guarantee the diplomatic mission's safety following an incident this week in which people wearing masks threw sledgehammers into the embassy yard.

The incident caused no injures or damage to the building, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday.

But Finland's deputy head of mission had "asked Russia to guarantee the security of staff and of the building, in keeping with the Geneva convention on diplomatic relations," a ministry spokesperson said.

A video posted on the Telegram app appeared to show a group of around 10 people running towards the building and throwing several sledgehammers over the fence.

Reuters could not immediately verify the timing or location of the video.

