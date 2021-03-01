Finland declares state of emergency as Covid-19 pandemic intensifies

Finland declared a state of emergency, allowing it to close bars and restaurants to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, the government may invoke emergency powers at a later stage, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Monday. That could include restricting people’s movements, she said.

By declaring a state of emergency, the government can use stipulations in the constitution to close bars and stop dining at restaurants serving the public for a three-week period starting March 8. It’s preparing an aid package to the affected businesses.

The number and incidence of coronavirus infections have increased fast during February, and mutations may put the health-care system under strain, the government said. The Nordic country has now reported more than 56,000 infections and 742 fatalities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON