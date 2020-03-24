e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / First coronavirus epicentre Wuhan to lift lockdown on April 8

First coronavirus epicentre Wuhan to lift lockdown on April 8

The lockdown of Wuhan and then the rest of Hubei had effectively restricted the movements of nearly 60 million people, an unprecedented step, which experts said helped in controlling the spread of the infection.

world Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:52 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
In this March 23, 2020 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers disinfect a subway train in preparation for the restoration of public transport in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province.
In this March 23, 2020 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers disinfect a subway train in preparation for the restoration of public transport in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province. (AP)
         

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, the first epicentre of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, is set to end its lockdown on April 8, more than 75 days after it was sealed off from the outside world as well as internally to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Hubei province, the worst-hit in China, will lift travel curbs from Wednesday, the authorities announced on Tuesday.

The lockdown of Wuhan and then the rest of Hubei had effectively restricted the movements of nearly 60 million people, an unprecedented step, which experts said helped in controlling the spread of the infection.

People in Wuhan will be allowed to leave the city and Hubei province, according to a statement on the provincial government’s website Tuesday.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million and a transport and education hub, was put under a lockdown on January 23 in order to stem the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

The disease until Monday might had infected more than 81100 people and killed nearly 3,300 in mainland China, the national health commission (NHC).

The disease to lift the lockdown comes in the backdrop of dwindling new infections in China for more than two weeks now.

On March 10, President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan for the first time since the disease emerged, signalling a turning point in China’s fight against the outbreak.

Experts in China, however, have warned about a second wave of infections.

As Hubei’s and Wuhan’s numbers dwindled to single digits, China has begun to fight a new battle front in terms imported or overseas, which have continued to increase for several days now.

top news
Govt extends income tax return date, allows PAN-Aadhaar linking till June 30
Govt extends income tax return date, allows PAN-Aadhaar linking till June 30
Covid-19 Updates: Vivad se Vishwas scheme extended to June 30
Covid-19 Updates: Vivad se Vishwas scheme extended to June 30
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Coronavirus update: How the government is coping with lockdown
Coronavirus update: How the government is coping with lockdown
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
Xiaomi launches its most powerful Redmi smartphone
Xiaomi launches its most powerful Redmi smartphone
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news