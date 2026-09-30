First Etihad Rail passenger train completes Dubai-Abu Dhabi journey in 1 hour: Check details

Dubai's first Etihad Rail passenger train service reportedly began on Wednesday, connecting it to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

People gather inside a new Etihad Rail station in Dubai on September 29, 2026. (File Photo/AFP)

The first Etihad Rail passenger train departed the newly-inaugurated Al Yalayis Station in Dubai at 6:14 am and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 7:18 am, according to a Gulf News report, completing the journey in 1 hour and two minutes.

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The return service also took approximately the same time, departed at 7:43 am and reached Dubai at 8:47 am, it added.

200 kmph speed, 400 passengers

According to news reports, Etihad Rail will be operating 10 daily passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and six between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. The trains can travel at speeds of up to 200 kmph and carry up to 400 passengers, Gulf News reported.

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{{^usCountry}} The Etihad Railways had earlier announced that the passenger services will commence in phases. The next phase, between Zayed City and Liwa stations, is expected to commence on November 30, followed by the remaining Al Dhafra stations set to open on December 30, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Etihad Railways had earlier announced that the passenger services will commence in phases. The next phase, between Zayed City and Liwa stations, is expected to commence on November 30, followed by the remaining Al Dhafra stations set to open on December 30, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a statement on the Etihad Rail website, the Sharjah Station will open next year on March 30.

Ticket booking opens - Check details

According to the official website, passenger ticket bookings were open for the Dubai-Abu Dhabi and Dubai-Fujairah routes across various time slots.

Fares differed depending on seat availability, journey type, and class of service, offered in Comfort and Premium.

"Comfort" service offered the following:

- Comfortable seating

- Standard legroom

- Universal power socket and USB charging

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- Complimentary Wi-Fi

- Onboard food and beverage trolley service available for purchase

"Premium" offers the following:

- Wider seating with reclining function

- Extra legroom

- Universal power socket and USB charging

- Complimentary Wi-Fi

- Complimentary beverages and snacks

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How to book a ticket?

To book a ticket, users can either visit the website or download the Etihad Rail mobile app.

Once on the homepage, follow the steps below:

Select the preferred route, for example: Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi-Dubai.

Fill in the dates as needed.

Enter the number of passengers travelling.

Click on ‘Search’.

Browse, click on preferred options as per availability and travel class.

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Enter the required details as asked. Complete the payment to confirm your booking.

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What the passengers said

According to Khaleej Times, two siblings, Mehreen and Zayaan, skipped school on Wednesday to take a trip on the first Etihad Rail early in the morning.

"We had to wake up earlier than when we have to for school. But it was worth it. It felt good to be part of history being made," the report quoted Mehreen as saying.

Furthermore, Indian expat Abhishek, who works in Abu Dhabi, usually drives between the two emirates, but on Wednesday he took the morning train, Khaleej Times reported.

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"It takes me about 1.5 hours to get to Abu Dhabi and 2.5 hours to drive back due to a lot of traffic towards Sharjah," he said.

According to the report, he added, "I am exploring the train. Getting to the station was really smooth. If getting to my office is just as smooth, I might just take the train every day. It would save me so much time and effort."