Indian woman warns against judging Dubai salary in rupees: ‘You need to spend money in dirhams’

Dubai is often associated with high salaries, luxury and a glamorous lifestyle, but an Indian woman living in the city has warned people against moving there without carefully assessing their monthly income and expenses. Shree Shukla shared a video on Instagram in which she advised Indians to reconsider relocating to Dubai if their employer is offering a salary below AED 5,000 to AED 6,000 per month. An Indian woman warned people against moving to Dubai on low salaries, saying daily expenses could leave little to save. (Instagram/the_odd_habibi)

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In the video, Shukla said people should avoid simply converting their salary in dirhams into Indian rupees while deciding whether an offer is financially viable.

“If you are from India, do not come to Dubai until and unless your company is ready to pay you 5,000 to 6,000 dirham per month. Yes, because Dubai is very expensive. Some people are thinking that 3,000 dirham salary means 70 to 80,000, it's more than enough. So, do not convert the money from dirham to Indian rupees because it will not work. You need to live in Dubai, you need to work in Dubai, and you need to spend money in Dubai in dirham. Because I have seen people, those who are earning 2,000–3,000 per month, they don't have anything by the end of the month. Please keep these things in the mind,” she said.

Look beyond the salary In the caption accompanying the video, Shukla said life in Dubai could be significantly more expensive than it appears on social media.

“Life in Dubai may look glamorous on social media, but in reality, it can be just as expensive. If your company is not offering at least AED 5,000–6,000 per month, saving money after paying for rent, food, transport and daily expenses can be quite difficult,” she wrote.

She further advised people considering offers of AED 3,000 to AED 4,000 to calculate their likely expenses before making the move.

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“Before moving to Dubai on a salary of AED 3,000–4,000, make sure you do a proper calculation of your expected expenses. Do not make the decision simply because it is Dubai. Carefully check the offer letter, accommodation, transport and all other benefits included in the package. Before moving to Dubai, do not look at the salary alone; consider the complete compensation package.”

Watch the clip here: