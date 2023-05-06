First Lady Jill Biden makes bold fashion statement in support of Ukraine at King Charles III Coronation

The highly anticipated coronation of King Charles III was a grand affair that drew in a number of prominent figures. One of them was the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, who made a bold statement with her choice of outfit. First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. (REUTERS)

Jill arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a stylish periwinkle blue jacket designed by Ralph Lauren, which was complemented by a knee-length pencil skirt of the same hue. She added a petite bow hat, matching gloves, and a pair of cream heels to complete her ensemble. But it was her use of color that truly made an impact. Jill and her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, both wore outfits that featured blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. It was a visible display of support for the country, which has been facing ongoing aggression from Russia.

Finnegan also looked stunning in her long, cream-yellow cape dress designed by Markarian. She wore a yellow floral hairband and carried a small vanity case-style bag to complete her look. The duo was seated next to Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, and the country's prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, during the ceremony.

Prior to the coronation, Jill took to social media to share her message of support for Ukraine. She retweeted a post by Prince William and Kate Middleton showing a photo of herself, Kate, and Olena Zelenska from the Buckingham Palace reception held for world leaders and dignitaries. Her simple yet powerful statement read, "We stand with Ukraine."

Jill's trip to the UK was on behalf of her husband, US President Joe Biden, who was not in attendance at the coronation. She spent the night before the event with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace, where they explored issues related to veterans' affairs and education with Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The first lady's support for Ukraine was an especially poignant moment during the coronation festivities. Her presence and fashion statement served as a symbol of solidarity with a country that has been facing great adversity. It was an uplifting moment that added to the already festive atmosphere of the ceremony.