First ‘promising candidate’ and now ‘states his views clearly’, Musk's second endorsement for Vivek Ramaswamy in a day

After previously referring to GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as a 'promising candidate,' Elon Musk has once again indirectly endorsed Ramaswamy's views, stating that he "states his views clearly." This second endorsement from Musk in a single day comes just one week before Ramaswamy is set to face off against his main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the GOP presidential race. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center in Maryland. (AFP)

Ramaswamy took to social media platform X to share his perspectives on a range of topics, including God, gender, climate change, racism, and immigration. In response, Elon Musk commented, "he states his views clearly." It's worth noting that Musk's sentiment aligns with Tucker Carlson's assessment during an interview where he described Ramaswamy as "one of the best-versed voices in policy" he has engaged with.

In his social media post on platform X, Ramaswamy laid out his beliefs as follows:

'God is real.

There are two genders.

Human flourishing requires fossil fuels.

Reverse racism is racism.

An open border is no border.

Parents determine the education of their children.

The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind.

Capitalism lifts people out of poverty.

There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four.

The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history'

Their first topic of conversation between Tucker Carlson and Ramaswamy was his recent comments questioning the official story of 9/11. He said, “I didn't suggest it, I explicitly said the government absolutely lied, the 9/11 Commission lied, the FBI lied. Is this a core point of my campaign? No. Absolutely not. I went on a comedy show where the guy asked if the moon landing was fake, and I said it was real. Then he asked me if the government told the truth about 9/11 and I said no, they did not.”

DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley are set to appear Friday in the Atlanta neighbourhood of Buckhead, a Republican-leaning enclave in an otherwise Democratic-dominated city. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will speak Saturday.

