First shots heard at 8:35pm: Inside the shooting at White House correspondents' dinner | Timeline explained

Chaos ensued at the White House Correspondents' Dinner after multiple shots were fired inside the banquet hall on Saturday night. Secret Service agents evacuated US President Donald Trump from the venue, fearing another assassination bid against him.

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An hour after the incident, for the first time, Donald Trump released images and CCTV footage of the shooter being captured by agents on Truth Social, stating that the suspect had been apprehended. Track the latest on the shooting at the White House event

From the first shots to President Trump's emergency press conference, here's a blow-by-blow account of what actually went down during the shooting incident.

Inside the shooting at White House correspondents' dinner | A timeline

First shots heard at 8:35pm: At 8:35pm eastern time, guests at the Washington Hilton were urged to take cover after multiple bangs were heard in the banquet hall, moments before Donald Trump was scheduled to start his address at the event.

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{{^usCountry}} POTUS, First Lady, VP and others evacuated: As the first few shots rang through the banquet hall at the Hilton, Secret Service agents rushed to evacuate President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other key members of the Trump administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} POTUS, First Lady, VP and others evacuated: As the first few shots rang through the banquet hall at the Hilton, Secret Service agents rushed to evacuate President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other key members of the Trump administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Suspect in custody: Shortly after the evacuation, law enforcement officials told the media that the suspect had been neutralised and was in custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suspect in custody: Shortly after the evacuation, law enforcement officials told the media that the suspect had been neutralised and was in custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump makes first remarks: At 9:17pm ET, POTUS took to Truth Social and addressed the situation, stating that the Secret Service "acted quickly and bravely," confirming that the shooter had been apprehended. 20 minutes after this post, Trump announced that he would hold a press briefing to address the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump makes first remarks: At 9:17pm ET, POTUS took to Truth Social and addressed the situation, stating that the Secret Service "acted quickly and bravely," confirming that the shooter had been apprehended. 20 minutes after this post, Trump announced that he would hold a press briefing to address the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | ‘People who do the most…’: Trump on why he has been targeted in assassinations

Trump holds emergency briefing: In an emergency briefing, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the shooter is from California and was carrying multiple weapons. Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll added that the suspect was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives.

FBI director, acting AG address reporters: After Trump, FBI director Kash Patel stated that a probe has been launched into the incident. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche further added that the suspect will be charged once the investigation makes headway.

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Charges filed against suspect: At 11:12 pm ET, Jeanine Pirro, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, told reporters the suspect was being charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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