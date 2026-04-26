‘People who do the most…’: Trump on why he has been targeted in assassinations

“The people that do the most, and those make the biggest impact, they are the ones they go after,” said the US president.

During his emergency press conference, the US president was asked why he keeps finding himself in such situations, referring to the previous assassination attempts against Trump. Track the latest here

US President Donald Trump , on Saturday local time, stated that he believes ‘people who do the most’ are often targeted by people, in reference to the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner.

POTUS also made a reference to Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president known for being behind the abolition of slavery, who was also assassinated.

Multiple shots fired at White House correspondents' dinner Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, vice president JD Vance, defence secretary Pete Hegseth, secretary of state Marco Rubio and other leaders of the US government, was evacuated and rushed out of the venue after multiple shots were fired at the annual White House correspondents' dinner.

The suspect is believed to be Cole Tomas Allen, a resident of California. The shooter, as per Trump, was acting alone and had ‘multiple weapons.’ The suspect is currently in custody, and an investigation has been launched.

Trump's previous assassination bids There have been at least two assassination attempts against Donald Trump, both in 2024.

The first one was in Pennsylvania during a presidential election rally. The Pennsylvania assassination attempt is considered the most serious attack against Trump. The suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire towards the stage, grazing Trump's right ear and killing at least one spectator.

The suspect was shot dead by Secret Service agents shortly after.

The second assassination attempt was in Florida while the US president was golfing. The incident took place at Trump's golf club at West Palm Beach, Florida. Agents spotted a gunman concealed in the bushes and opened fire before the suspect could reach the president.