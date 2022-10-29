First tweets of Twitter's sacked executives: 'Fan of Twitter', 'Amazing people'

Four top executives of Twitter, including India-born Parag Agrawal, were sacked from the company after Elon Musk took over Twitter on Friday. While Parag Agrawal has not changed his Twitter bio and has not yet put out any statement about his much-discussed exit from the company, former chief financial officer Ned Segal and former general counsel Sean Edgett put out their statements on Twitter after being fired. Also Read | Parag Agrawal ‘escorted out’ of Twitter headquarters after Musk takeover: Report

Former CFO Ned Segal changed his Twitter bio to 'current fan' of Twitter. In a long statement, he confirmed his exit from Twitter which concluded his 5-year tenure there. "The work isn't complete, but we made meaningful progress," he wrote.

Detailing the achievements accomplished, Segal wrote that the past six months have been challenging and unpredictable. "The past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years. You learn so much when times are challenging and unpredictable when we are tired or feel our integrity questioned. Our team remained kind, respectful, and steadfast. They are lifelong friends," he wrote thanking his former team and family members.

Segal also dropped a recommendation for Sean Edgett asking employers to get in an orderly line to hire him. "This man is a legend, he’s funny, a great friend, and the coolest cat in the hardest moments. Start forming an orderly line to hire him as GC, you want him in the trenches with you!" he tweeted.

Sean Edgett, on the other hand, put out a tweet confirming his exit. "Twitter is full of the most amazing people. I have so much gratitude for my former team and colleagues. Keep taking good care of this place, Tweagle," he tweeted with a heart sign.

According to a fresh estimate of research firm Equilar, Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal and former legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde will get $122 million -- Parag Agrawal $57.4 million, Segal $44.5 million and Gadde $20 million. In addition, the three executives also will receive a collective $65 million from Musk in exchange for shares they held in the company he has now taken private. Gadde's stake was the most valuable, worth $34.8 million based on the final sale price of $54.20 per share, followed by $22 million for Segal and $8.4 million for Agrawal, Reuters reported.

