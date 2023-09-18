News / World News / Five Americans 'are finally coming home' after Iran imprisonment says US President Joe Biden

Five Americans 'are finally coming home' after Iran imprisonment says US President Joe Biden

AP |
Sep 18, 2023 08:18 PM IST

In a statement, Biden thanked the governments of Qatar, Oman, Switzerland and South Korea for their help securing the Americans' release.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that five U.S. citizens who were detained in Iran "are finally coming home" after the two countries reached a deal for their release.

Iranians Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, right, and Mehrdad Moein Ansari pose at Doha airport in Qatar after being released from prison in the United States in a prisoner swap with Iran. (AP)
"I give special thanks to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, and to the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, both of whom helped facilitate this agreement over many months of difficult and principled American diplomacy," Biden said.

