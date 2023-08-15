Five dead, 10 injured in blast at gas station in southern Russia: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Aug 15, 2023 02:18 AM IST

Unverified videos on social media showed a large fire and a number of injured people in a local hospital.

At least five people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala in the southern Russian region of Dagestan on Monday evening, TASS news agency reported, citing Disaster Medicine Centre.

According to the authorities, there is a risk of a new explosions and fires(AFP/Representative)

The fire broke out in an area of 500 square meters, local emergency service said. According to the authorities, there is a risk of a new explosions and fires, RIA news agency reported.

