Five sites in Saudi Arabia, Europe inscribed on Unesco's World Heritage List

The UN cultural agency on Saturday inscribed five cultural sites, including one transnational property, in Europe and Saudi Arabia on the World Heritage List. During its extended 44th session held online, the World Heritage Committee selected the cultural sites in Saudi Arabia, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, the UK for World Heritage List, days after removing Liverpool Maritime Mercantile City from it.

The inscription of sites on the World Heritage is scheduled to continue through 28 July. Dholavira, an archaeological site in Gujarat which represents the ruins of an ancient city of the Harappan civilization, and the Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways in Telangana will also be examined for inscription on Unesco’s list.

Here are the five newly inscribed sites on World Heritage List:

Ḥimā Cultural Area, Saudi Arabia

It contains a substantial collection of rock art images depicting hunting, fauna, flora and lifestyles in a cultural continuity of 7,000 years. For centuries, travellers and armies have left rock inscriptions on the site, most of which are preserved in pristine condition, said Unesco. It is located at the oldest known toll station on an important ancient desert caravan route where centuries-old wells still produce fresh water.

The Great Spa Towns of Europe

This transnational site comprises 11 towns located in seven European countries: Baden bei Wien (Austria); Spa (Belgium); Františkovy Lázně (Czechia); Karlovy Vary (Czechia); Mariánské Lázně (Czechia); Vichy (France); Bad Ems (Germany); Baden-Baden (Germany); Bad Kissingen (Germany); Montecatini Terme (Italy); and City of Bath (UK). These towns, developed around natural mineral water springs, bear witness to the international European spa culture.

“Together, these sites embody the significant interchange of human values and developments in medicine, science and balneology,” said Unesco.

Cordouan Lighthouse, France

This active lighthouse located near the mouth of the Gironde estuary in the Atlantic Ocean was built in white limestone dressed blocks at the turn of the 16th and 17th centuries and was remodelled in the late 18th century. Calling it a masterpiece of maritime signalling, Unesco said that the monumental tower embodies the great stages of the architectural and technological history of lighthouses.

Mathildenhöhe Darmstadt, Germany

The neighbourhood in west-central Germany was established in 1897 as a centre for emerging reform movements in architecture, arts and crafts. The buildings were created by its artist members as experimental early modernist living and working environments and were expanded during successive international exhibitions in 1901, 1904, 1908 and 1914, according to Unesco.

“Today, it offers a testimony to early modern architecture, urban planning and landscape design, all of which were influenced by the Arts and Crafts movement and the Vienna Secession,” the UN agency said.

Padua’s fourteenth-century fresco cycles, Italy

The site, composed of eight religious and secular building complexes, houses a selection of fresco cycles painted between 1302 and 1397. While the fresco cycles were painted by different artists for different types of patrons, they maintain a unity of style and content.

“As a group, these fresco cycles illustrate how, over the course of a century, fresco art developed along a new creative impetus and understanding of spatial representation,” said Unesco.

