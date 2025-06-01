Flight Attendant Day: When British Airways crew member danced naked in business class after ‘drugs binge’

As travelers and airlines celebrate Flight Attendants Day, a report about a British Airways cabin crew member dancing naked in the business class cabin after consuming drugs has emerged. The attendant was reportedly suspended after the incident on a flight to London Heathrow from San Francisco. A British Airways attendant reportedly danced naked in the business class cabin (Representational Image/ Pexels (Corentin Detry))

The Sun reported that the incident took place on Sunday. The flight attendant was found dancing naked in a business class toilet, allegedly under the influence of drugs. The unnamed male flight attendant, tasked with serving in-flight meals in the Club World cabin, went missing during service. Concerned colleagues searched the aircraft and were shocked to find him stark naked, “jigging up and down” in a business class lavatory, according to a crew member cited by The Sun.

The in-flight supervisor quickly intervened, dressing him in a spare pair of First Class pajamas and securing him in a luxury seat for the remaining ten-and-a-half-hour journey.

Suspicions of drug use, possibly involving ecstasy or other pills, emerged after the attendant’s erratic behavior. Upon landing at Heathrow at 11 AM, police arrested him, and he was wheeled off the plane for medical attention.

The incident forced the remaining crew to work without breaks, sparking frustration among colleagues. One crew member told The Sun, “Rather than asking passengers ‘chicken or beef’, he was stripping off and dancing in the toilet… It’s a crazy way to end your BA career.”

British Airways, as per the report, confirmed the suspension, stating, “The matter is under investigation and has been referred to the police. The safety of our passengers and crew is paramount.”

The report just came ahead of International Flight Attendants Day, which is observed on May 31. The day honors the dedication, professionalism, and care of cabin crew worldwide. These frontline aviation workers ensure passenger safety and comfort across every journey. The day recognizes their tireless service, especially during crises like the pandemic, and celebrates their essential role in global travel.