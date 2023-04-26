Mid-air brawls force emergency landing in Australia, four held. Video

Four passengers were arrested after creating ruckus due to their mid-air fights on a flight from Queensland to the Northern Territory in Australia.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Northern Territory Police confirmed reports during an unnamed flight on Thursday (April 20) evening.

“The AFP was called to attend an incident on a flight from Cairns to Groote Eylandt, which had caused the flight to be turned around, on Thursday, April 20,” an AFP spokesperson told news.com.au.

A video of the incident is now viral in which a few passengers can be seen standing in the aisle while one of them raised a bottle to allegedly hit another person.

A woman was booked for the first incident, which had forced the flight to turn back to Queensland.

“A female passenger was removed and charged with disorderly behaviour on an aircraft, common assault and failing to comply with safety instructions by cabin crew,” the spokesperson said.

However, the same group of passengers fought again as the flight took off, resulting in an internal window being smashed.

Three passengers were then arrested when the plane landed in Alyangula on Groote Eylandt, off the east coast of the Northern Territory.

A man, 23, was charged with intentionally endangering the safety of others, aggravated assault, damage to property, disorderly behaviour in a public place, and contravening a domestic violence order.

Another passenger, a 23-year-old woman was charged with property damage, disorderly behaviour in a public place and intentionally endangering the safety of others.

While charges against one 22-year-old traveller were commercial drug supply, drug possession, hindering a member of the police, disorderly behaviour and possessing liquor in a restricted area.