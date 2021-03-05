IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Floating ship clicked off English coast, expert calls it ‘rare phenomenon’
Morris, while speaking to the broadcaster, said that he was “stunned” to see the image of a ship floating in the air.(David Morris/APEX via BBC)
Morris, while speaking to the broadcaster, said that he was “stunned” to see the image of a ship floating in the air.(David Morris/APEX via BBC)
world news

Floating ship clicked off English coast, expert calls it ‘rare phenomenon’

A BBC meteorologist, David Braine, explained the phenomenon and said that “a super mirage” has caused the ship to appear as floating in the air, because of “special atmospheric conditions that bend light.”
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:37 PM IST

An image of a ship floating in the air has been captured by a man off the English coast near Falmouth in Cornwall country, the BBC reported. Multiple news reports also talked about the bizarre-looking image shared by David Morris. Morris, while speaking to the broadcaster, said that he was “stunned” to see the image of a ship floating in the air.

A BBC meteorologist, David Braine, explained the phenomenon and said that “a super mirage” has caused the ship to appear as floating in the air, because of “special atmospheric conditions that bend light.” “Superior mirages occur because of the weather condition known as a temperature inversion, where cold air lies close to the sea with warmer air above it. Since cold air is denser than warm air, it bends light towards the eyes of someone standing on the ground or on the coast, changing how a distant object appears,” Braine was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Also read | As China eyes Taiwan and beyond, Quad's Indo-Pacific agenda takes priority

“Superior mirages can produce a few different types of images - here a distant ship appears to float high above its actual position, but sometimes an object below the horizon can become visible,” he added. Braine also noted that such illusions appear “very rarely” in the United Kingdom during winter, but are common in the Arctic.

A similar image was shared by a Facebook user named Colin McCallum, who also photographed what appeared to be a floating ship, near Banff, Aberdeenshire in Scotland. However, it turned out to be an optical illusion too.

“When I first saw the boat, I had to do a double-take because I genuinely thought it was floating. Upon further inspection, however, I noticed that it was in fact just a remarkable optical illusion,” McCallum said while speaking to the British news outlet Daily Mail in February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bbc united kingdom
Close
Prince Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus.(AFP)
Prince Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus.(AFP)
world news

UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • Philip was admitted to the private London hospital on February 16, where he was treated for an infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naureen Hassan holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.(Twitter / @NewYorkFed)
Naureen Hassan holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.(Twitter / @NewYorkFed)
world news

Indian American Naureen Hassan named first VP, COO of New York Fed

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:58 PM IST
  • The appointment, effective March 15, was approved by the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a call to congratulate the Nasa JPL Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a call to congratulate the Nasa JPL Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
world news

Debate to begin in US Senate on Prez Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The Senate voted on Thursday to take up the bill in a party-line 51-50 vote, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. But Republicans delayed the start of the debate by forcing the hours-long reading of the full text of the 628-page measure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Ngong Cyprian receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, at the National hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde (REUTERS)
Dr Ngong Cyprian receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, at the National hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde (REUTERS)
world news

Doctor gets Nigeria's first Covid-19 vaccine amid cheers and hope

Reuters, Abuja
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • Two other male doctors and one female nurse were also inoculated in white tents draped in green, the colours of the national flag, while cameras rolled and officials clapped and cheered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Morris, while speaking to the broadcaster, said that he was “stunned” to see the image of a ship floating in the air.(David Morris/APEX via BBC)
Morris, while speaking to the broadcaster, said that he was “stunned” to see the image of a ship floating in the air.(David Morris/APEX via BBC)
world news

Floating ship clicked off English coast, expert calls it ‘rare phenomenon’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:37 PM IST
A BBC meteorologist, David Braine, explained the phenomenon and said that “a super mirage” has caused the ship to appear as floating in the air, because of “special atmospheric conditions that bend light.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong protesters gather outside a detention centre in Lai Chi Kok to demand the release of protesters, in Hong Kong, China. (Lucy Nicholson / REUTERS)
Hong Kong protesters gather outside a detention centre in Lai Chi Kok to demand the release of protesters, in Hong Kong, China. (Lucy Nicholson / REUTERS)
world news

Four Hong Kong activists released on bail after prosecutors withdraw appeal

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:55 PM IST
The four are part of a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion in a case that has triggered global concern that Beijing is using the security law to crush dissent and wipe out meaningful opposition in the former British colony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We welcome the agreement we are seeking, which will now put an end to many years of costly and time-consuming disputes over the German nuclear phase-out,” read a Vattenfall statement.(AFP)
“We welcome the agreement we are seeking, which will now put an end to many years of costly and time-consuming disputes over the German nuclear phase-out,” read a Vattenfall statement.(AFP)
world news

Germany compensates utilities $2.9 Billion for nuclear exit

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • The deal ends the decade-long battle between the government and Germany’s biggest energy companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police barricade tape cordons off a knife attack site in Vetlanda, Sweden March 3, 2021.(REUTERS)
Police barricade tape cordons off a knife attack site in Vetlanda, Sweden March 3, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
world news

France backs Italy’s call to stop exports of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:00 PM IST
The backing from a major European Union country comes after Australia called on the European Commission to take a look at Italy’s actions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bystander listens Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television. ( AFP)
A bystander listens Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television. ( AFP)
world news

Pak election commission meets to discuss Imran Khan's allegations

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Khan, in a televised address to the country on Thursday, lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which he said failed to stop corruption in Wednesday's closely-contested Senate elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On a smoggy day in Beijing, Premier Li Keqiang said the country will reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
On a smoggy day in Beijing, Premier Li Keqiang said the country will reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
world news

China to cut carbon emissions per economic unit of output by 18% in five years

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Many are waiting to see whether the government will unveil more detailed regulations on carbon-intense industries such as steel and cement manufacturing later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the COVAX initiative was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive Covid-19 vaccines, it has faced delays and limited supply.(Reuters)
While the COVAX initiative was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive Covid-19 vaccines, it has faced delays and limited supply.(Reuters)
world news

Africa welcomes Covax doses but warns against 'selfishness'

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
“Rich countries should not be so selfish,” Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, said as his country prepared to receive its first doses. “It’s a concern, and everyone is talking about it.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump will be allowed back on YouTube but only when the threat of his inciting violence abates.(AFP)
Former US president Donald Trump will be allowed back on YouTube but only when the threat of his inciting violence abates.(AFP)
world news

What is YouTube ‘three-strikes’ system Trump channel will remain subject to

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki stressed that the three-strikes system applies to everyone and no one has the privilege of exception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis prepares to leave from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo da Vinci, near Rome, for Baghdad, Iraq.(AP)
Pope Francis prepares to leave from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo da Vinci, near Rome, for Baghdad, Iraq.(AP)
world news

Pope lands in Iraq on first-ever papal visit to rally Christians

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Baghdad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • The Iraqi government is eager to show off the relative security it has achieved after years of wars and militant attacks that nevertheless continue even today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.(AP)
The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.(AP)
world news

WHO sees Ebola risk as 'very high' for Guinea's neighbours

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:29 PM IST
WHO's Guinea representative, Georges Alfred Ki-Zerbo, told a virtual briefing that 18 cases had been identified and four of those people had died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP