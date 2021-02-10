IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China’s grip
Two women exit the Enjoy Cafe 1 + 1, a popular Hong Kong style eatery, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.(Reuters)
Two women exit the Enjoy Cafe 1 + 1, a popular Hong Kong style eatery, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.(Reuters)
world news

For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China’s grip

With recent pro-democracy protests virtually snuffed out and Beijing enshrining control last year via a national security law, bags are being packed once more.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:17 AM IST

A second generation of Hong Kongers is heading to Canada for refuge from political uncertainty, but unlike their parents in the 1980s and 1990s, this time seems for good.

Cities such as Vancouver and Toronto are a magnet for those looking to escape as China tightens its grip on the territory of 7.5 million people. Some 300,000 already have Canadian citizenship after many families initially moved there ahead of Hong Kong's return from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Back then, many families separated, with one parent staying in Hong Kong for work, usually fathers who were dubbed "astronauts" as they soared through the sky on visits. Among those who went to Canada, many eventually returned, lured by the booming economy and what still seemed to be a relatively free environment.

Things have changed.

With recent pro-democracy protests virtually snuffed out and Beijing enshrining control last year via a national security law, bags are being packed once more.

"Staying in Hong Kong is not an option anymore," said Maria Law, 39, who moved to Vancouver last year with her two girls ahead of her husband. "I'd rather have a free future for my daughters instead of making money while they have to keep their mouths shut."

For Law, a former flight attendant, history has repeated itself.

She is part of a rare cohort of double political emigres.

Taken to Vancouver when she was 12, Law remembers daily speakerphone calls from the living room with her father, who was earning the family bread as a hotel chef back in Hong Kong.

Enthusiasm for the calls waned as it became clear he was staying. Yet like many such "satellite" children, separated from one or both parents, Law eventually followed in her father's footsteps to return to Hong Kong herself for work in 2004.

"When I was young, I asked my father why I had to move. But now I am in his position, I understand," she said. "He sacrificed more than we did. He's the one who had to be alone."

LEARNING FROM MISTAKES

Thanks to Canada's liberal immigration system, 335,646 Hong Kongers moved there between 1984 when Britain's handover was declared and 1997, according to the Canadian International Council think tank. That was most of the half-million exodus.

This time, Britain may take most Hong Kongers as it offers visas to potentially 300,000 people.

The flow to Canada may also be large, with existing Canadian passport-holders in Hong Kong from the first wave and new immigration pathways for the younger generation.

A Hong Kong government spokesman said concerns about erosion of freedoms were "totally unsubstantiated" and that the security law had stopped chaos. "People's decisions to remain in or leave Hong Kong, or anywhere for that matter, are based on many factors including job situation, schooling, business and investment opportunities or personal/family reasons," he added.

China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and the Hong Kong Liaison Office, Beijing's top representative body, did not respond to requests for comment.

The scars of the first uprooting are informing the second.

"I'm not going to make the same mistakes as my parents, like having a satellite family," said Tsang, a 36-year-old legal compliance officer who did not want to give her first name because she was yet to resign from work in Hong Kong.

Her parents' marriage did not survive separation, but Tsang hopes to do better. Her daughter and husband move to Vancouver this month and she is to join them after selling their home.

In Law's case, she is eagerly waiting for her husband, for whom it is a wrench to leave his wider family and career as a university IT officer, to rejoin the family in Vancouver.

In October, she gave him the sponsorship paperwork and urged him not to miss their girls' growing up. To her relief, he returned the forms on Jan. 1. While he waits to travel, he watches his younger daughter's growth spurt via a screen and waits for both girls to say hello before he sleeps.

It is hard to track exactly how many Hong Kongers are moving to Canada as so many can travel freely between the two.

New visa applications from Hong Kong rose more than 20% to 10,819 in 2020, Canadian immigration says.

The Hong Kong government did not have data, but the Security Bureau estimated 7,000 people may have emigrated in 2019, 1,300 to Canada. However, that methodology is based only on applications for documents showing no criminal records, which many departing Hong Kongers do not in fact request.

BUNS AND NEWSPAPERS FROM HOME

Social media posts about paperwork, schools, real estate and jobs abound for Hong Kongers returning to Canada.

One frequently-asked-questions group by the "Return Vancouver" Facebook page has 5,800 members.

Miu Chung Yan, a University of British Columbia professor of social work, and himself from Hong Kong, said those returning to Canada were often giving up better-paying jobs at home but had long known they would return for children's education or retirement.

Violent scenes of blazing streets and protesters clashing with police in 2019, plus China's subsequent response, hastened their decision-making.

Pre-handover immigrants created ethnic enclaves with strip malls featuring Hong Kong-style cafes, Cantonese-speaking dentists and Chinese supermarkets.

In Richmond, a Vancouver suburb, 21.9% of residents counted Cantonese as their first language, followed by 20% for Mandarin, the main language in the rest of China, in a 2016 census.

In Markham, just north of Toronto, the vast Pacific Mall shares the same name as Hong Kong's centrally-located Pacific Place shopping centre.

Pacific Mall's corridors bear the names of major arteries in Hong Kong, such as Hollywood Road or Hennessy Road.

In nearby plazas, those nostalgic for Hong Kong fare can pick up warm pineapple buns with a cold slab of butter and Chinese-language newspapers Sing Tao and Ming Pao.

Jason, who plans to move back to Canada with his wife and nine-year-old twins, acknowledges he is "a little bit confused" about his identity.

His father moved to Hong Kong during Mao Zedong's rule after four of 10 siblings starved to death in mainland China, he said. His parents sent him to high school in Canada in 1993 at 13.

But in 2001, his father's construction company was struggling and he had to drop out of college to return to Hong Kong, where he later became a furniture salesman.

Over the years he noticed Hong Kong transforming: the luxury flats he fitted were increasingly owned by mainland Chinese. Mandarin became the more common language with customers in the famous IFC and ICC commercial towers.

"It's kind of sad," said Jason, who did not give his full name as he is yet to tell his twins about leaving. "Every time I have a gathering with friends or chit-chat with colleagues, the only topic is 'where are you going to live'?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hong kong china
app
Close
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (AP)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (AP)
world news

'Matter of conscience': Senate minority leader on final vote in Trump trial

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Mitch McConnell is signaling to fellow Republicans that senators who disputed the constitutionality of the trial could still vote to convict the former US president, according to three people familiar with his thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine against the novel coronavirus is pictured at the vaccination center in Freising, southern Germany. (AP)
A Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine against the novel coronavirus is pictured at the vaccination center in Freising, southern Germany. (AP)
world news

Single dose of Pfizer vaccine shot gives two-thirds protection, data suggests

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The data, first reported by The Sun newspaper, showed that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine saw protection rise to between 79% and 84%, depending on age. The AstraZeneca vaccine offers similar protection, the newspaper said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) arrives at the Senate Republican GOP leadership election on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) arrives at the Senate Republican GOP leadership election on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Reuters)
world news

GOP senator Cassidy flips on impeachment trial, rips Trump lawyers

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Cassidy was among six Republican senators who sided with Democrats on the question of whether a former president can be tried after leaving office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two women exit the Enjoy Cafe 1 + 1, a popular Hong Kong style eatery, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.(Reuters)
Two women exit the Enjoy Cafe 1 + 1, a popular Hong Kong style eatery, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.(Reuters)
world news

For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China’s grip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:17 AM IST
With recent pro-democracy protests virtually snuffed out and Beijing enshrining control last year via a national security law, bags are being packed once more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People with masks against Covid-19 travel by rikshaw (tok tok) in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
People with masks against Covid-19 travel by rikshaw (tok tok) in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
world news

Pakistan faces bleak future with rising food insecurity

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:14 AM IST
According to a finding by the National Nutritional Survey 2018 conducted by Pakistan's Ministry of Health and Unicef, 36.9 percent of the country's households are food insecure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar,(Reuters)
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar,(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar junta cracks down on crowds defying protest ban

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Water cannons were used in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-biggest city, where witnesses said at least two warning shots were fired in early attempts to break up the crowd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump
world news

Trump 'absent' from second impeachment but his team is speaking

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:57 AM IST
The former US President was in his private quarters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as the proceedings unfolded on television, according to people familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (REUTERS).
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (REUTERS).
world news

Melbourne hotel, being used for quarantine, shut as new Covid-19 cases emerge

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport will close until further notice, Victoria state quarantine authorities said in a statement Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after anti-government protesters blocked the roads leading to the Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, September 1, 2019. Reuters has been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for Hong Kong protests. (Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after anti-government protesters blocked the roads leading to the Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, September 1, 2019. Reuters has been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for Hong Kong protests. (Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
world news

US senators revive bill to make refugee status easier for Hong Kong protesters

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Refugees from Hong Kong would not be subject to a numerical limitation, a statement from the senators said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lawyer Rod Ponton appears with a kitten filter turned on during a virtual hearing of the 394th District Court of Texas, U.S. February 9, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Judge Roy Ferguson via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(JUDGE ROY FERGUSON via REUTERS)
Lawyer Rod Ponton appears with a kitten filter turned on during a virtual hearing of the 394th District Court of Texas, U.S. February 9, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Judge Roy Ferguson via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(JUDGE ROY FERGUSON via REUTERS)
world news

'I'm not a cat,' says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The 69-year-old Ponton told Reuters that he was not sure how the filter had appeared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition lawmakers in El Salvador on Tuesday proposed starting a process that could lead to the removal of President Nayib Bukele from office just two weeks before his party is widely expected to win a majority in legislative elections. (AP Photo)
Opposition lawmakers in El Salvador on Tuesday proposed starting a process that could lead to the removal of President Nayib Bukele from office just two weeks before his party is widely expected to win a majority in legislative elections. (AP Photo)
world news

El Salvador opposition proposes president's removal

AP, San Salvador
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
El Salvador’s historical parties from the left and right appeared poised to unite against Bukele who ran an outsider’s campaign that carried him to the presidency less than two years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Don't let Long Covid 'fall through the cracks', WHO warns

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:39 AM IST
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that with attention turning in the coronavirus pandemic towards vaccination campaigns, "Long Covid should not fall through the cracks".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team, leaves after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team, leaves after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
world news

WHO rejects coronavirus lab theory, saying animals likely source

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The highly anticipated mission followed months of negotiation with a defensive China to facilitate and cooperate with the probe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz termed the case as the 'biggest fraud in Pakistan's history'.(AFP)
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz termed the case as the 'biggest fraud in Pakistan's history'.(AFP)
world news

Pakistan opposition slams govt over farmer leader's arrest in Lahore

ANI, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The farmers' leader had led a protest around three months ago in the provincial capital, demanding 2,000 per 40 kg wheat support price and 300 per kg for sugarcane, besides a flat power rate of 5 per unit for the farm tubewells.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panel, comprising 17 Chinese and 17 international experts, looked for clues to understand how Sars-CoV-2 - whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away - spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(REUTERS)
The panel, comprising 17 Chinese and 17 international experts, looked for clues to understand how Sars-CoV-2 - whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away - spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: WHO experts rule out lab leak theory

By HT Correspondent, Wuhan, Beijing
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:07 AM IST
  • No further research is needed to look into the theory about a leak, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO official, told reporters on Tuesday at a briefing in Wuhan, the city where Covid-19 first mushroomed at the end of 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP