 Foreign tourist arrivals to India in 2024 to surpass pre-pandemic level: Experts
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Foreign tourist arrivals to India in 2024 to surpass pre-pandemic level: Experts

HT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 04:05 PM IST

By 2028, India's tourism and hospitality industry is projected to generate revenue of over USD 59 billion.

Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) to India in 2024 is expected to surpass the number during pre-pandemic time, reported news agency ANI citing experts. Industry experts believe that India is emerging to be a preferred destination for travellers amid increased conflicts in West Asia and the shift of foreign tourists from China after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) to India in 2024 is expected to surpass the number during pre-pandemic time(PTI)
Foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) to India in 2024 is expected to surpass the number during pre-pandemic time(PTI)

According to the report citing recent tourism data, there has been an annual growth of 305.4 per cent in foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in 2023. In 2023, 9.23 million foreign tourists visited India. Although the FTAs arrival tally is still less than the pre-pandemic number of 10.93 million in 2019, experts believe 2024 numbers will surpass it.

"In the last 12 months the inbound tourism has grown, and the hotels have had probably the best year ever. I think this trend is going to continue at double-digit growth for the next two to three years," ANI quoted Dipak Deva, MD, Travel Corporation of India, at an event 'Tres 2024' on the tourism industry by Tres India.

ALSO READ| Over 1.96 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2023, including foreigners from US, Canada, Japan, Israel: Tourism Department

The report says that foreign tourist footfall is expected to increase due to the recent orders by Indian airlines to acquire over 1000 aircraft as it will enhance accessibility and connectivity. In the last year, Air India, Indigo and Akasa have together ordered 1120 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. Also, the number of airports in India has doubled to 149 in the last ten years, enhancing connectivity to tourism destinations in India.

"I believe that from January 2026, Air India is going to be one of the pillars of growth of inbound tourism to India after it signed a deal to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing" said Deva.

Deva further added, "The other major impact that I think is China, which used to be about 120 million inbound tourist destination, does not have that kind of demand anymore. So that has also resulted in India getting the opportunity to get more tourists."

Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) are expected to reach 30.5 million by 2028. Also, by 2028, India's tourism and hospitality industry is projected to generate revenue of over USD 59 billion. Notably, in 2023, the foreign exchange earnings were USD 28.07 billion.

By 2028, India's tourism and hospitality industry is projected to generate revenue of over USD 59 billion. Additionally, Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) are anticipated to reach 30.5 million by 2028.

