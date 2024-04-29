 Over 1.96 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2023, including foreigners from US, Canada, Japan, Israel: Tourism Department | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 1.96 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2023, including foreigners from US, Canada, Japan, Israel: Tourism Department

PTI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Aizawl
Apr 29, 2024 02:20 PM IST

In 2023, according to the state tourism department, over 1,96,000 tourists visited Mizoram, of which 1,93,445 were domestic and 3,435 were foreigners.

Over 1,96,000 tourists including foreigners visited Mizoram in the year 2023, the state Tourism department said. A total of 1,96,880 tourists visited the north-eastern state in 2023 of which 1,93,445 were domestic and 3,435 were foreigners, the state tourism department. (Also Read | Hinglaj Yatra: Largest Hindu festival in Pakistan draws thousands to sacred sites)

Over 1.96 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2023, including foreigners from the US, Canada, Japan, Israel, and more countries. (Unsplash)
Over 1.96 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2023, including foreigners from the US, Canada, Japan, Israel, and more countries. (Unsplash)

With 1,162 tourists, Americans topped the list of foreigners visiting the north-eastern state, it said, adding that tourists from other foreign countries including Japan, Australia, Israel, Canada and the United Kingdom, also visited Mizoram last year.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The tourist footfall in 2022-23 was over 2.22 lakh of which 2.18 lakh were domestic tourists and 3,551 were foreigners. The tourist footfall in the state was minimal during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was 20,564 in 2020-21 and 1.32 lakh in 2021-22.

Mizoram is famous for its stunning landscapes, which include rolling hills, serene valleys, and cascading waterfalls. The state is also rich in flora and fauna.

The north-eastern state has several tourist destinations or attractions and the most famous are Reiek Tlang (highest hilltop in the state) located about 29 km from Aizawl, Vantawng Falls, Phawngpui peak, Hmuifang Tlang (hill station), Dampa Wildlife Sanctuary, Murlen National Park, Tamdil or Tam lake (largest natural lake in the state) and Mizo heritage villages in Falkawn and Reiek (model village depicting the lifestyle of the Mizo people).

Mizoram tourism is making headway with a 'responsible' tourism policy that came into force in August 2020, it said.

The 'responsible' tourism policy envisages a sustainable development strategy, coordination, strengthening institutional framework and skill development.

The policy also focuses on making tourism a tool for development of villages and local communities, eradicating poverty and providing a livelihood for the local population while upholding the principles of economic, social and environmental responsibilities.

In the past, foreigners had to obtain Protected Area Permit (PAP) from the Union Home Ministry in order to travel to Mizoram.

However, the Home Ministry has suspended PAP and all foreigners except from Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are now exempted from PAP.

Although PAP is no longer required for foreign tourists, every foreigner has to report themselves at the Foreigner Registration Office in Aizawl within 24 hours of their arrival in Mizoram.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Over 1.96 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2023, including foreigners from US, Canada, Japan, Israel: Tourism Department
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On