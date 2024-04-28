Shimla witnesses rise in tourist influx, international visitors fascinated by toy train

The weekend tourist inflow has started increasing in hill resort Shimla. After the initial two phases of general elections the tourists from different parts of India have started rushing to the hills. The weekend tourists from neighboring states are also rushing to Shimla. The international tourists are getting enchanted by the hill stations and like the toy train. The people involved in the tourism business are hopeful to get good business and revive the loss of the past two years. Himachal Pradesh's tourism sector revives with surge in tourist arrivals(Deepak Sansta/HT file photo)

"After the Covid the tourist was badly hit and the foreign tourists were not visiting. Now they have started coming in, after two phases in elections are over and people have started rushing. We hope to get more tourists as we are getting the booking. The toy train after getting UNESCO's heritage status is the main attraction for the foreign tourists. They are getting attracted towards it, now tourists have started rushing, "Said Ashok Chandala a local tourist guide.

The international tourists are mesmerized with the beauty of a small hill resort in Himalayan state of Himachal Pardesh. "We arrived here yesterday, we went to Jakhu temple, it was interesting. We were supposed to catch the toy train today unfortunately it was late so we shall try to get it this afternoon, we are looking forward to it. I would recommend everyone to visit Shimla it is a beautiful place in the world." Said Dabra Yourston, a tourist from the UK.

The foreign tourists are going back home with beautiful memories of the small hill town. "Shimla is beautiful and people are so welcoming and I have gone to take this experience and recommend it to my friends. We are looking forward to getting the train first we shall go to a local temple and shall come back to get a train, "Said Lucy another foreign tourist. The Indian tourists have started rushing to hills as soon as the elections are getting over.

"It is very good to be here; our children have school holidays. The elections got over on Friday so we thought about coming here. The weather is very pleasant; we shall stay here for three or four days. It was a loving experience here, we wanted to get the toy train we will try it sometimes. In Bengaluru it's 35 to 40 degree Celsius and it's very pleasant here. Due to elections there was very much a crowd there, it's relaxing here., "Said Anuradha, a tourist from Bengulu.

An economy of over 11,000 crores is generated in the state of Himachal Pradesh in the tourism sector and it is considered a backbone for the economy in the state. The tourism business units are now hopeful to get a good business ahead.