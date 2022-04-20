Former Pakistan minister calls Hina Rabbani Khar 'low IQ', says her claim to fame is…

After Hina Rabbani Khar became a junior foreign affairs minister of the Shehbaz Sharif government of Pakistan, former minister Fawad Hussain launched a sexist attack on her on social media for which he drew flak. Sharing an old interview of Hina Rabbani Khar, Fawad Hussain called her a 'low IQ' woman, whose only claim to fame is 'Berkin bags and expensive eye shades'. In that old interview with Al Jazeera, Hina Rabbani Khar admitted that as the foreign minister she had to face the accusation from allies that Pakistan was supporting terrorism and there were "waves of truth" to those claims.

When you appoint a low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders ll become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later #ImportedGovernmentNamzanzoor pic.twitter.com/KCCkloO9kX — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 19, 2022

In 2011, Hina Rabbani Khar was appointed as the foreign minister and became the youngest and first woman in Pakistan to hold the position.

In the interview that Fawad Hussain shared, Hina Khar Rabbani said there were waves of truth in the allegations of Pakistan's alleged support to terrorist groups. Those were "relics of the past', Hina Rabbani Khar had said as she explained, "Pakistan did not have the ability to take on every terror network within the region all at the same time." "As far as sponsoring and funding them was concerned, clearly I would like to believe that under our watch, that was not the policy direction at all," she said.

While the admission that there was some truth in the terrorism allegation against Pakistan has been criticised by Fawad Hussain, his personal attack on the minister over her bag and shades drew flak on social media as many users dug up Fawah Hussain's old interviews.

In 2011, Hina Rabbani Khar came to India for peace dialogue and visited the shrine of Muslim Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia in New Delhi.

