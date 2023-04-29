Fatima Bhutto, former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto’s niece, marries in intimate ceremony

Fatima Bhutto, the granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and niece of Benazir Bhutto, tied the knot in a closed ceremony in Karachi.

The nikkah ceremony of Fatima, daughter of Murtaza Bhutto, took place at the family's residence at 70 Clifton in Karachi, according to the information shared by the bride's brother Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

"On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I'm very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton," Zulfikar Ali Bhutto tweeted.

Fatima's husband, Graham Byra is an American and he converted to Islam before marrying her. Graham chose Gibran as his Islamic name.

"The ceremony was attended by Fatima's loved ones in our grandfather's library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister. Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly," he added in a tweet.

He also called for prayers for the couple. During the "nikkah ceremony," Fatima Bhutto embraced simplicity and elegance with her wedding attire. She opted for a white Anarkali suit that she paired with bangles and a silver maang tikka.

The silver work on her ensemble made it more appealing.

She also kept her make-up minimal by wearing pink nude lip shades. Her husband complemented her in a white Pathani suit.

According to The Express Tribune, Fatima was born on May 29, 1982 and has written several books, including a memoir titled 'Songs of Blood and Sword', which narrates the story of her family's turbulent political history, and the novel 'The Shadow of the Crescent Moon', which explores the lives of people in a small Pakistani town near the Afghan border.

In addition to her authorship, she has also contributed to articles and essays to various international publications such as The Guardian, The Financial Times and The New York Times.

The Bhutto family has a long history in Pakistani politics, as her grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the prime minister of the country. Her aunt Benazir Bhutto, too, served as the country's premier.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was executed in 1979 after being overthrown in a military coup, while Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007.

Fatima's father Mir Murtaza Bhutto was also assassinated in September 20, 1996 outside his house in Karachi in a police encounter.

Despite the family's political legacy, Fatima Bhutto has largely remained out of the political spotlight, focusing instead on her career as a writer and activist and has been critical of the traditional political system in Pakistan, reported The Express Tribune.

