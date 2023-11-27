Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter lies in repose, church service scheduled

The body of Rosalynn Carter, the former U.S. first lady who died on Nov. 19 at age 96, will lie in repose on Monday in Georgia, giving Americans the chance to pay their respects to the woman her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, called "an extension of myself."

Former and current US Secret Service agents assigned to the Carter detail, walk next to the hearse carrying casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.(AFP)

Carter died shortly after she entered hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, alongside her husband, a Democrat who gave his wife a prominent voice during his presidency from 1977-1981 and supported her advocacy in the cause of mental health.

Her family and current and former members of her U.S. Secret Service security detail joined a hearse motorcade on Monday morning to the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia, where wreaths were laid. Spectators in Plains waved U.S. flags as the motorcade passed by them.

A repose service will be held in the afternoon in the lobby of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, followed by an opportunity for members of the public to view the casket and pay their respects.

A tribute church service for invited guests is scheduled for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Carter's funeral will be held at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains before an internment at the family residence.

Carter and her husband were the longest-married U.S. presidential couple, having wed in 1946 when he was 21 and she was 18.

Since his single term as president ended, Jimmy Carter has lived more post-White House years than any president before him, and she played an instrumental role during those years, including as work for the Carter Center nonprofit and the Habitat for Humanity charity.

Her family disclosed in May that she had dementia. Jimmy Carter, 99, entered hospice care at home in February after deciding to decline additional medical intervention.

