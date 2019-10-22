e-paper
Former US president Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home

A spokeswoman said that the 95-year-old former US president was in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and was looking forward to recovering at home after his fall Monday evening.

world Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:26 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Atlanta
Former US President Jimmy Carter sustained a pelvis fracture after falling at his Georgia home.
Former US President Jimmy Carter sustained a pelvis fracture after falling at his Georgia home. (Reuters photo)
         

Former US President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor in a statement issued Tuesday. She said the 95-year-old is in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and is looking forward to recovering at home after his fall Monday evening.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:25 IST

