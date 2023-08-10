Former VP Mike Pence slams GOP rival Ramaswamy over 9/11 conspiracy theories

Former Vice President Mike Pence has expressed strong disapproval of conspiracy theories surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attacks, particularly those propagated by fellow GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The controversy unfolded as Ramaswamy questioned the veracity of the official 9/11 Commission report.

Pence's critique:

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - AUGUST 06: Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Seven of the 14 GOP candidates seeking the party's nomination for president were scheduled to speak at the event. (Getty Images via AFP)

Pence, in an interview with New Hampshire's Union Leader newspaper, voiced his offense at Ramaswamy's remarks, asserting that such conspiracy theories dishonor the memory of the brave armed forces who defended the nation against its enemies. Pence pointed out the stark difference in experience, suggesting that Ramaswamy was merely a grade-schooler during the September 11 attacks, while Pence was serving on Capitol Hill.

Ramaswamy's statements:

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and a fellow contender in the GOP presidential race questioned the government's official narrative surrounding 9/11 during an interview with Blaze TV's Alex Stein. While he admitted to lacking concrete evidence, Ramaswamy emphasized the importance of skepticism and critical analysis, especially in a world where the government's credibility is being challenged.

The interview between Ramaswamy and Stein delved into various conspiracy theories, including doubts about the moon landing and the credibility of the 9/11 Commission report. The conversation further escalated when Stein openly stated his belief that the 9/11 Commission had lied.

This is not the first time Ramaswamy has dabbled in conspiracy theories. He faced criticism from CNN's Jake Tapper for making claims about the Federal Reserve in a previous incident.

Ramaswamy's response:

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ramaswamy cited a declassified FBI report from 2021 that suggested preplanned interactions between a Saudi government employee and the hijackers of 9/11. He implied that such revelations contradict the government's official stance. Ramaswamy extended his skepticism to other areas, including COVID-19, Hunter Biden, and the Nashville school shooter.

The clash between Pence and Ramaswamy underscores the increasing presence of conspiracy theories in political discourse. While skepticism and critical thinking are valuable tools in evaluating government narratives, they must be balanced with respect for historical facts.