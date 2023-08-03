Home / World News / Indian-American in US president race sparks row over 9/11 remarks: ‘Truth is…'

ByMallika Soni
Aug 03, 2023 06:15 AM IST

Following the row, Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign pointed to a post he made on social media following the interview.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that he doesn't believe the US government "has told the truth" concerning the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The Indian-American said that the Saudi Arabia government could have been involved in the attacks during an appearance on BlazeTV.

Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.(Reuters)
"I don't believe the government has told us the truth," Vivek Ramaswamy said. “Again, I'm driven by evidence and data. What I've seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us. I haven't seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not," he added.

Following the row, his campaign pointed to a post he made on social media following the interview, reiterating the US government had not been "completely forthright" about the attacks.

"Do I believe our government has been completely forthright about 9/11? No. Al- Qaeda clearly planned and executed the attacks, but we have never fully addressed who knew what in the Saudi government about it. We *can* handle the TRUTH," he wrote.

The tech entrepreneur entered the Republican presidential nomination contest as an outsider in February but has now jumped to no. 3 position, behind just former US president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis. According to a Reuters-Ipsos poll, Vivek Ramaswamy has the support of 9% of leaders within the Republican party.

Vivek Ramaswamy's parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio. The 37-year-old is running for the President's office with a promise to "put merit back" and end dependence on China.

