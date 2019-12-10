e-paper
Four dead, two injured in gun rampage at Czech hospital

Police have published a picture of the alleged suspect on Twitter, showing a man with receding ginger hair and wearing a red jacket.

world Updated: Dec 10, 2019 13:55 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Prague
Police officers are seen near the site of a shooting in front of a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lukas Kabon
Police officers are seen near the site of a shooting in front of a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lukas Kabon
         

A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, killing four people and seriously injuring two others, police said.

“There are four dead and two seriously injured people on the site,” regional police spokeswoman Pavla Jirouskova told the public Czech Television.

She added the suspect remained at large, with police asking the public for help.

Police have published a picture of the alleged suspect on Twitter, showing a man with receding ginger hair and wearing a red jacket.

Czech TV reported that he was about 180 centimetres (5.9 feet) tall.

“I can confirm a shooting at the Ostrava Faculty Hospital after 7:00 am (0600 GMT) today,” Interior Minister Jan Hamacek tweeted.

The DNES daily reported on its website that the shooting had occurred at the trauma ward of the hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located around 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague.

