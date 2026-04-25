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Four killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, state media say

The Israeli military restated its warning for Lebanese residents not to approach the Litani River area in southern Lebanon while it battles Hezbollah.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 10:28 pm IST
Reuters |
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Four people were killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, Lebanon's state news agency reported, while the Israeli military said Hezbollah had fired rockets at Israel, the latest challenges to a tenuous, recently extended ceasefire.

This photograph taken from the northern Israel shows Israeli tanks and military vehicles driving along the road between destroyed houses in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel. (AFP)

The ceasefire agreed between Israel and Lebanon has led to a significant reduction in hostilities, but Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah have continued to clash in southern Lebanon, where Israel has kept soldiers in the self-declared buffer zone.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it had struck loaded rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah in three locations in southern Lebanon overnight and targeted several Hezbollah fighters in separate strikes. It said later in the day that it had also struck facilities used by Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces in southern Lebanon.

It was unclear whether the deaths reported by the state news agency were linked to those Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military restated its warning for Lebanese residents not to approach the Litani River area in southern Lebanon while it battles Hezbollah.

 
hezbollah ceasefire lebanon
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