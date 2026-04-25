Four killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, state media say

Four people were killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, Lebanon's state news agency reported, while the Israeli military said Hezbollah had fired rockets at Israel, the latest challenges to a tenuous, recently extended ceasefire.

This photograph taken from the northern Israel shows Israeli tanks and military vehicles driving along the road between destroyed houses in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel. (AFP)

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The ceasefire agreed between Israel and Lebanon has led to a significant reduction in hostilities, but Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah have continued to clash in southern Lebanon, where Israel has kept soldiers in the self-declared buffer zone.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it had struck loaded rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah in three locations in southern Lebanon overnight and targeted several Hezbollah fighters in separate strikes. It said later in the day that it had also struck facilities used by Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces in southern Lebanon.

It was unclear whether the deaths reported by the state news agency were linked to those Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military restated its warning for Lebanese residents not to approach the Litani River area in southern Lebanon while it battles Hezbollah.

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{{^usCountry}} It said it had intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" within the area its forces are presently occupying, and that two rockets were fired by Hezbollah into northern Israel, one of which was intercepted. There were no reports of casualties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said it had intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" within the area its forces are presently occupying, and that two rockets were fired by Hezbollah into northern Israel, one of which was intercepted. There were no reports of casualties. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A Hezbollah lawmaker said on Friday that a U.S.-mediated ceasefire in the war with Israel was ​meaningless, a day after it was extended for three weeks. The truce had been due to expire on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Hezbollah lawmaker said on Friday that a U.S.-mediated ceasefire in the war with Israel was ​meaningless, a day after it was extended for three weeks. The truce had been due to expire on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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