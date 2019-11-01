e-paper
Four people shot dead, several injured in a Halloween night shooting in California

The shooting took place at a rented Airbnb home around Thursday night in Orinda, around 17 miles (30 km) northeast of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area news.

Los Angeles
Four people shot dead, several injured in a Halloween night shooting in California(REUTERS (Representative Image))
         

At least four people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party near San Francisco, local authorities and media reported.

The shooting took place at a rented Airbnb home around Thursday night in Orinda, around 17 miles (30 km) northeast of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area news.

“Orinda homicide update - four fatalities, several injuries,” the Contra Costa County sheriff’s office tweeted early Friday.

Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a Halloween party south of Los Angeles late Tuesday, local media reported.

