‘Fox News' slimiest betrayal…’ Tucker Carlson's supporters rally behind him after leaked videos spark outrage

Tucker Carlson is once again embroiled in controversy, this time for leaked videos that have surfaced, revealing inappropriate comments made on the set of his popular show. The videos have caused an uproar among Carlson’s fans, some of whom are claiming that he is the victim of a smear campaign.

Tucker Carlson faces backlash over leaked videos showing inappropriate comments on his show, sparking accusations of a smear campaign. The videos, shared with Media Matters, reveal banter deemed sexist and inappropriate by some, including discussions about physical appearance and sexual techniques.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The videos, which were leaked to media outlet Media Matters, show Carlson engaging in banter with other Fox News personalities that some have deemed sexist and inappropriate. In one video, Carlson is seen discussing the physical appearance of a woman, whom he refers to as “yummy”. In another video, Carlson jokes about discussing sexual techniques with British TV host Piers Morgan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tucker Carlson's supporters rally behind him, claiming the leaked videos have made him more relatable. Meanwhile, Fox News is being accused of deliberately sabotaging Carlson's reputation by leaking the footage to Media Matters, according to conservative critics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, not everyone is defending Carlson. Some of his former Fox News colleagues have remained silent on the issue, while others, like “The Five” host Greg Gutfeld, have come to his defense. Gutfeld dismissed the leaked videos as “nonsense banter” and compared Media Matters to “high school hall monitors”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Representatives for Fox News have denied allegations that the network was involved in leaking the videos to Media Matters. They have accused former host Megyn Kelly of spreading “outright lies” about the network’s involvement in the scandal.

Love him or hate him, Tucker Carlson is still a hot commodity in the media world. With big-dollar offers reportedly pouring in from various companies hoping to collaborate with him, it seems the controversial host won't be off the airwaves for long. Though what exactly his next move will be remains a mystery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leaked videos have caused some of Carlson’s fans to question their support of the controversial host. However, others remain firmly in his corner, arguing that the videos are being used to unfairly attack Carlson and his conservative views.

It remains to be seen how the controversy will affect Carlson’s future in the media industry. Some speculate that he may be forced to take a break from the limelight to weather the storm, while others believe that he will continue to be a controversial figure in conservative media circles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON