France calls on Israel to protect Palestinian population in West Bank
Reuters |
Israel-Hamas War: "France calls on the Israeli authorities to take immediate measures to protect the Palestinian population", the ministry said.
France's foreign ministry said on Sunday that violence by settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which recently led to the killing and displacement of several Palestinian civilians, needs to stop.
"France calls on the Israeli authorities to take immediate measures to protect the Palestinian population", the ministry said in a statement.
